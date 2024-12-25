Science Says Don’t Try to Overcome Imposter Syndrome: How Embracing a Self-Perceived Inadequacy Can Make Your Life Better, Starting Today

Most experts say you should work to overcome imposter syndrome. Research says they’re wrong.

Search the keywords “imposter syndrome“–feeling you’re inadequate and mediocre, despite evidence that shows you’re skilled, accomplished, or talented –and most of the results focus on how to cope with the problem. How to deal with imposter syndrome. How to manage it. How to overcome it.

Makes sense, especially since a study reported in the Journal of General Internal Medicine estimates that more than 80 percent of adults experience imposter syndrome at some point of their lives. More to the point, impostor syndrome tends to be more prevalent among high achievers. Even Paul McCartney “suffers” from imposter syndrome. After all, you first have to experience some success in order to feel your success was based on luck or circumstance… and that someday soon, the people around you will realize it. Even if that wasn’t, and isn’t, the case.

Hence the need to overcome imposter syndrome. To develop greater self-confidence. To surround yourself with people who see you objectively, and support you. To find ways to better deal with the insecurity and resulting anxiety. In short, to see yourself for who you really are. Again, makes sense. Or not. When Imposter Syndrome Is Helpful, Not Hurtful According to a study published in Academy of Management Journal, when people experience imposter syndrome–feeling that people believe you’re smarter, more skilled, more experienced, or more “something” than you think you are, and will soon figure it out–they instinctively try to shift attention to the people around them.

That’s especially true in the workplace. As the researchers write: Employees who more frequently entertain such thoughts adopt a more other-focused orientation in response to the threat to self-esteem that such thoughts trigger… [That’s why people] perceive employees who more frequently entertain workplace impostor thoughts as more interpersonally effective. (My italics) But a little impostor syndrome won’t just make you more “interpersonally effective” (likable, approachable, empathetic.) It will also make you work harder. As the researchers write: Employees who more frequently have such thoughts are evaluated as more interpersonally effective because they adopt a more other-focused orientation [that positively affects] competence-related outcomes like performance. Yep. Feel a little “less than,” and you’ll likely work harder, if only so your self-perceived lack of skill and experience won’t be uncovered by others.

Why You Should Embrace It That’s the thing about imposter syndrome: You aren’t pretending to be something you’re not, You assume you’re something you’re not, and you hope people won’t find out. In certain situations, you feel like an impostor because you believe other people have overestimated you–which makes you more likely to work hard to feel they deserve how others perceive you. In short, while some advice regarding imposter syndrome focuses on ensuring you don’t shrink or hide from other people so they won’t uncover the “real” you, the opposite tends to happen. You listen more. You ask better questions. You’re more likely to recognize, and praise. You’re more likely to shine the spotlight on others. As the researchers say, you embrace a more “other-focused” perspective, which makes you a better colleague, leader, and partner.

In the meantime, you’ll also work harder, which also makes you a better colleague, leader, and partner. Whenever you feel overestimated, and then worry about someday being correctly estimated, don’t see that feeling as a negative. Instead, embrace it. Use it to your advantage. Good leaders consistently shift the focus from themselves to others. Good leaders consistently work hard to improve their skills and knowledge. Good leaders–good people–always have something to prove, to themselves and others. They always want to become a little better version of themselves.

If a little imposter syndrome motivates you to work a little harder to be the person you’ve always wanted to be? See that as a good thing.

