Science Says Follow the Rule of ‘Nothing to Something’ to Guarantee Remarkable Success, Starting Today

Making marginal gains is often frustrating. Fortunately, there’s a guaranteed way to make huge gains with minimal effort.

Say you run a service business, and you’re trying to grow sales. You already average making 20 cold calls a day. Adding one more cold call should boost revenue, but only incrementally. To dramatically increase sales, you’ll need to dramatically increase your number of sales interactions.

That’s true in most areas of life, both professional and personal. When you start from a solid base, additional effort typically leads to fractional gains. But what if you’re starting from—or somewhere close—to zero? That’s when my Rule of Nothing to Something can make a tremendous difference in your success.

Something Always Beats Nothing Take health and fitness. A study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that people who had been largely sedentary only needed an hour or so a week of brisk walking to reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease by as much as 20 percent. After that, the rate of risk reduction starts to drop off. People who exercise approximately four hours a week see a further reduction of about 10 percent: four times the effort, half the improvement rate. Somewhere around the six-hour per week mark, a study published in Journal of the American College of Cardiology found, the cardiovascular benefits basically max out. While other research shows exercising more hours per week will increase your fitness and stamina, it won’t make a measurable difference in terms of mortality risk. (Then again, it might: When I had a heart attack, my cardiologist said cardiovascular fitness was a major factor in my survival and recovery, probably due to “cardiac remodeling.”)

Now back to sales. Go from making no cold calls to making one or two a day, and the slope of your results curve will be steep. (One sale is way better than no sales.) Go from making 20 calls a day to making 21, and the slope of your results curve will be shallow. You’ll still hopefully make gains, but they’ll be incremental. When you’re starting from zero, you also don’t have to be particularly regimented. Again, something is better than nothing. Making five cold calls on Monday, and waiting until the next Monday to make five more?

Five is always better than zero. Even If That Something Is Only Occasional Oddly enough, that’s also true for fitness. A Journal of the American Medical Association study found that people who did their 60 minutes of weekly exercise in one day, rather than spread across multiple days, had the same reduction in cardiovascular disease risk. If you aren’t selling, even making just a few sales calls will make a big difference. If you aren’t actively mentoring your employees, even spending just a few minutes once a week with a different employee will make a huge difference. If you don’t read—as Mark Cuban says, “If you’re not reading, you’re screwed, because you’re not expanding your mind”—then even just reading a few pages a day will make a huge difference.

Because something is always much, much better than nothing—especially when you’re starting from zero.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.