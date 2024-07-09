Taylor Swift Says This Simple Goal-Setting Habit Can Separate the Doers From the Dreamers

According to Swift, dreaming one big dream is great, but dreaming multiple dreams can actually be counterproductive.

Fifteen-year-old Taylor Swift surely had big dreams — for example, someday headlining her own tour — but she never dreamed of what she would someday actually become.

On purpose.

Hold that thought. Set a particular goal — dream a particular dream — and it’s really hard to overcome challenges and setbacks when you don’t care enough about that dream.

Yet caring, though important, is rarely sufficient. Millions of people genuinely care about their careers, or health, or families, or a social cause, and yet still give up long before they manage to achieve a meaningful goal.

That’s because a major problem with setting a huge goal lies much less with caring and much more in two simple words, here and there: when the distance from here, where you start, to there, where you someday want to be, is too great, especially at the beginning. If your goal is to save $10,000 to fund a new business, and this week you only managed to save $30… the distance between here and there feels too daunting. That’s even more true if you add multiple goals to the pile. Maybe you also dream of someday hiring a few employees so you can work on your business, not in it. Maybe you also dream of someday generating enough revenue to bring fulfillment in-house.

Now the distance between your dreams and the reality of your present isn’t motivating. It’s demoralizing. Which makes giving up not only easy but understandable. While nearly everyone has at least one major goal they want to achieve, statistics show very few people actually achieve that goal. In part, that’s because most of our limits are self-imposed. We can always do more than we think.

Navy SEALs call it the 40 percent rule: when you think you’re done, when your mind says you’re exhausted, fried, and totally tapped out… you still have 60 percent left in your tank. Even so, your emotions — in this case, your emotional response to the fatigue, effort, or mental challenges you normally don’t face — get the best of you. Change is hard. Adding something new to an already-packed schedule is hard.

Those first few days of trying to create a minimum viable product, or cold-calling in search of an enabling customer, or training for a marathon, or embarking on any difficult long-term journey towards a major goal?

They’re hard. Especially if you look too far ahead, and especially if your dream involves multiple goals.

Maybe that’s why Swift sets one goal at a time. As Swift says:

As soon as I accomplish one goal, I replace it with another one. I try not to get too far ahead of myself. I just say to myself, ‘All right, I’d like to headline a tour,’ and then when I get there, I’ll see what my next goal is.

But what if you struggle to stick to trying to achieve that first goal?

Try embracing the two-week rule. Pick something you feel you want to achieve. Create a daily process or routine you will follow. Then commit to following that routine for two weeks. For each of the next fourteen days, keep your head down and focus solely on what you need to do that day. Not next week. Not next month. Not next year.

Just that day.

At the end of two weeks, you’ll know whether you want to keep going. You’ll know whether the goal you genuinely care about the goal you chose, or whether it was just a whim. (Either outcome is fine; “wasting” two weeks only to find out you don’t want to run a marathon is better than spending the next 20 years feeling like a failure because you still think you want to, but for some reason haven’t.) If you decide to keep going, the two weeks you put in will make it much more likely you’ll stay the course over the long term. Partly because of the improvement you’ve made — improving is always fun, and we all like to do things we’re good at — but also because your emotions will start to work for you, not against you. The pride you’ll feel in having stayed the course will help fuel future effort. The fulfillment you’ll gain from doing something most people can’t will do wonders for your confidence.

The knowledge that you can achieve more than you ever dreamed possible will inspire you to reach even farther.

Pick one goal — pick one dream — and commit to working towards it for two weeks. If you can’t do something for two weeks, the goal didn’t mean enough to you.

If you can do it for two weeks, then the odds are good you can, with time and effort, achieve what you really want to achieve.

And then you can decide what your next goal should be.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.