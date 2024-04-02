The $180 Million Man: How Falcons Quarterback Kirk Cousins Bets on Himself–and Keeps on Winning

The NFL quarterback recently signed a $180 million contract to play for the Falcons. Why is a solid (yet aging) player worth so much? In part, because he’s long been willing to bet on himself.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on a 10-year, $450 million contract. (He’s restructured the deal at least twice in order to help free up cap space.) Last year, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson signed a four-year, $260 million contract.

Yet they aren’t even the highest-paid (per-year) quarterbacks. Joe Burrow makes $55 million a year, Justin Herbert $52.5.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Why pay Cousins so much? He isn’t a superstar, but he’s solid. And, in a sport where potential is often overvalued but even more often goes unfulfilled, he was the best quarterback available.

And because he’s always been willing to bet on himself. In 2012 he was drafted by Washington, who had also used the second overall pick to draft wildly talented Robert Griffin III. Three years later, Cousins found himself starting as injuries sidelined Griffin, and he led Washington to a 9-7 record. Cousins also led the league in completion percentage. Superstar? Hardly. But solid. Reliable. Put the right pieces around him, and your team might go far.

Two franchise tags later and Cousins was arguably too expensive to keep. And, as he had clearly planned, he was able to test the free agent waters. Good quarterbacks rarely become free agents; as a result, Cousins was able to sign a three-year, $84 million, fully guaranteed contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Even though he was far from the league’s best player — he didn’t make the Pro Bowl that year, and Washington finished 7-9 — the deal briefly made Cousins the highest-paid player in the league.

Over the next four years, Minnesota made the playoffs twice. Last year, before he was injured, was arguably one of his best years. He completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 2,331 yards with 18 touchdowns against five interceptions and a passer rating of 103.8. Elite? Maybe not. But really, really good. And, since his contract was ending–and a provision in his contract stated that Minnesota could not use a franchise tag to keep him, but the two parties would have to agree to a contract extension–Cousins was once again a free agent.

He was able to shop his services, and ultimately take his talents to Atlanta. Four years from now, he’ll have earned over $400 million in salary. For comparison’s sake, that’s more than lengthy career superstars like Tom Brady, Drew Brees, or Peyton Manning.

All because he was willing to bet on himself. Granted, it may not always make sense to bet on yourself. Poor play would have made Cousins’s ability to enter free agency irrelevant. In the end, you can only make the best decision possible with the information available–including how long and hard you’re willing to work to give your “bet” the best possible chance to pay off.

Betting on yourself can bring great success. Like Bill Gates taking a licensing fee from IBM instead of selling MS-DOS to IBM outright so he could retain the right to license the software to any other manufacturer. Like Andy Weir self-publishing The Martian (he later sold the rights to Crown Publishing, but only after he had considerably more leverage on his side). Like Mark Zuckerberg turning down $1 billion from Yahoo for Facebook in 2006 (a billion is a lot, but not when compared to Zuckerberg’s current $170 billion net worth).

Then again, stories of entrepreneurs who unsuccessfully bet on themselves don’t get told. For them, bringing on a partner might have been the right move. Or taking on an investor. Sometimes less, in terms of control and ownership, eventually does turn out to be more. How can you know, like Cousins, whether you should bet on yourself?

You can’t. All you can do is make the best decision you can, in the moment, with the information you have available… and then do everything you can to make sure that decision works out.

And if it doesn’t work out? Learn from the experience so next time you can make a better decision.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.