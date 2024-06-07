New Data Shows the Average Commute Has Gotten Longer, but Research Shows the Impact on Satisfaction (and Relationships) Is Rarely Worth It

Would you drive farther to make more money? I have, and you might, but the cost might outweigh the benefit.

According to research just published by Stanford University, the number of super commuters — people whose ride to work is at least 75 miles — has risen by 32 percent over the last three years. Since the study focused on major cities, the average ride to work took 2 hours 20 minutes (hi, traffic!) for a total of close to five hours of car time.

What about shorter commutes? The percentage of rides to work between 50 and 75 miles rose 18 percent.

Ouch, eh? But that’s not all. Research recently published by payroll provider Gusto shows that the average employee’s distance to work increased from 10 miles in 2019 to 27 miles at the end of 2023. In terms of demographics, Millennials tend to live farther away from their employers than other age groups. And higher earners (think $250,000-plus per year) tend to drive significantly farther than lower-wage employees.

The last point seems to make sense. Pay me enough, and embracing a long commute is worth it.

Or not. According to a study published by the Institute for Empirical Research in Economics, your pay needs to rise by 40 percent for an additional hour of commuting time to pay off in terms of personal satisfaction and fulfillment. (By extension, the same should apply to starting a business 30 minutes or more away from where you live.)

And that’s also not all.

A study published in Urban Studies found that if one spouse’s commute is longer than 45 minutes, that couple is 40 percent more likely to get divorced than those with shorter commutes. But there is one caveat. If you’ve already spent five years or more commuting more than 45 minutes — which means you’ve probably worked through any emotional and logistical issues — then you’re only 1 percent more likely to get divorced than couples with shorter commutes.

That’s also true if one of you was already a long commuter before you met; in that case, you’re also a lot less likely to get divorced than people who start a long commute later in their relationship. As Captain Obvious would point out, major changes can be hard on relationships.

Granted, those studies assumed a five-day commute. Some hybrid workers are willing to accept a longer more occasional commute in exchange for more affordable (or larger) housing, or a more desirable neighborhood, or better schools, or better access to recreation–whatever living close to their job doesn’t provide. If you have to be a super commuter only a couple of times a week, the tradeoff might seem worth it. Or not.

Until recently my wife commuted two hours each way to her job, but because she worked 24-hour shifts, she worked only seven to eight days a month. For us, the tradeoff worked, because while she was in the car more, she was also home more.

Plus, we were used to long commutes, as well as spending time apart. She was about to take a job in New York City when we first met. So we dated long-distance, got married, and for a time had houses in New Jersey and Virginia. Later she took a job in Pennsylvania, which meant we still had two houses. When we finally ended up in one house, she almost immediately went back to school, which required a one-and-a-half-hour drive each way–so add it all up and yeah, we know how to deal with long commutes, and multiday separations.

While that’s certainly unusual, we made it work.

But we lost a lot of time together — time we can never get back. The takeaway? Money matters. But so does time. Just because you can handle a long commute, even just a couple of times a week, may not mean you should. If you’re struggling to decide whether the opportunity a long commute provides makes sense, here’s one way to look at it.

You may someday look back and regret letting a particular opportunity slip away.

But you will always regret letting the time you could have spent with the people you care about slip away.

