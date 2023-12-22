The Black Mamba Effect: Psychological Science Says Adopting an Alter Ego Boosts Confidence, Determination, and Performance

Take a page from Kobe Bryant’s playbook to reduce anxiety, feel more empowered, and improve your performance.

For years, whenever we asked each other for advice, my daughters and I often replied, “What would Granddaddy Haden do?” Usually, that would end the problem-solving: My dad would have chosen the hard way through, not the easy way out.

“What would Granddaddy Haden do?” became shorthand for making a decision you could live with.

While we didn’t think of it that way, taking a step back to view a situation from his point of view was a form of self-distancing, helping us gain better control of our emotions and be more objective and logical. In effect, we had created an alter ego, like Kobe Bryant’s Black Mamba, a nickname he gave himself to cope with the fallout of his 2003 sexual assault arrest.

“(My) name just evokes such a negative emotion,” Kobe said. “If I create this alter ego, so now when I play this is what’s coming out of your mouth, it separates the personal stuff, right? You’re not watching David Banner — you’re watching the Hulk.”

Sound odd? Science says it works. According to a study published in Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, even small shifts in perspective can help you reduce stress and anxiety, feel greater self-efficacy (a fancy term for self-belief), and be more confident. Or, as Kobe said, “When I step on that court, I become that. I am that killer snake. I’m stone cold, man.”

Research shows self-distancing also helps you focus on the bigger picture: not just how you feel in the moment, but how you will feel later. As a result, self-distancing tends to lead to greater self-control and determination; it’s a lot easier to stay the course when you remember where the course will lead.

Keep in mind you don’t need to create an alter ego, though. Illeism, referring to yourself in the third rather than first person, is also a form of self-distancing: a way to step back from your immediate feelings and view a situation from a different perspective or mental remove, adding a layer of objectivity that provides psychological and emotional benefits and allow you to gain better control over your emotions. Here’s an example. A study published in Emotion split participants into two groups. One group was told to think about an important upcoming test as if they were “immersed” in the situation, or to think of themselves as participants. The other group was told to picture observing the test from a distance, or to think of themselves as spectators.

The “distanced” group reported feeling much less nervous and anxious about the test — and also felt they would be much more likely to do well on the test.

Here’s another example: A study published in Journal of Personality and Social Psychology had participants give a speech. Some were instructed to work through their emotions by using the third person. (I would think “Jeff feels nervous” instead of “I feel nervous.”) The goal was to help participants see the situation from an outsider, rather than “immersed,” perspective. The result? Participants reported feeling less stressed and anxious. Their heart rates and blood pressure levels confirmed that impression. Plus, since confidence typically improves performance, independent observers rated their performances as better than those of participants who did not adopt an outside perspective.

One more example. A study published in Psychological Science found that scores on wise reasoning (intellectual humility, self-transcendence, and consideration of others’ perspective) were much higher when participants considered someone else’s problem rather than their own. (The researchers call the phenomenon “Solomon’s Paradox,” after the biblical figure who was great at giving advice but terrible at making decisions for himself.)

Granted, adopting some form of self-distancing, whether an alter ego or third-person, may not work right away. As with anything, time and practice matter. In a different study published in Psychological Science, researchers split participants into two groups. While everyone kept a daily diary that described the day’s most significant experience, one group wrote their entries using first person, the other using third person. At the end of the month, the first-person group’s wise reasoning scores stayed flat.

The illeism group’s wise reasoning scores increased substantially. The researchers found that people who regularly used illeism when they talked (or thought) about issues, challenges, or problems they faced were more intellectually humble, more willing to consider outside perspectives, and more willing to make smart compromises.

They were more likely to do what Granddaddy Haden would do. Try it. Create an alter ego. (Mine definitely won’t have a big nose, bad haircut, and nasal southern twang.) Or think about a problem or challenge not as one you’re facing, but as one faced by another person. Take a step back, create some space from the emotions that may affect your judgment, and gain greater perspective.

You’ll almost always make better decisions — especially better long-term decisions.

Which, although it sounds paradoxical, will make it more likely you’ll become the person you want to become.

