The Costco Union Drive Shows the Importance of Promoting Your C-Suite from Within

When workers at Costco’s Norfolk, VA location voted to unionize, the retailer’s then- and current CEO expressed disappointment in themselves, not their employees — because they knew how those employees felt.

Last month, 238 Costco workers at the retailer’s Norfolk, VA location (coincidentally, the Costco location where we shop) voted to unionize, joining over 18,000 Teamsters at Costcos across the country. The vote was a fairly close 111-92. It’s also the union’s first organizing victory in over twenty years; the bulk of the union members came over when Costco acquired Price Club in 1993.

“This campaign was all about standing together as a group,” said Damion Thomas, a Costco cashier and member of the organizing committee, “and taking control over our well-being in our workplace. We can’t wait to be covered under a strong Teamster contract that will give us a real voice and bring real change to the job.”

Costco execs were disappointed. But not in the way you might think.

As CEO Craig Jelinek and President Ron Vachris (who stepped into the CEO role on January 1) emailed employees: Last week, in a close vote, Costco employees in Norfolk voted in favor of representation by the Teamsters union. To be honest, we’re disappointed by the result in Norfolk.

We’re not disappointed in our employees; we’re disappointed in ourselves as managers and leaders. The fact that a majority of Norfolk employees felt that they wanted or needed a union constitutes a failure on our part.

Not the response you expected? Maybe that’s because, as Fast Company colleague Clint Rainey explains, most companies tend to respond differently. Take Starbucks and its creation of a website so anti-union it violated federal labor laws. (Later, then-CEO Howard Schultz was accused of running “the most aggressive and illegal union-busting campaign in the modern history of our country.”) Or Trader Joe’s, who threatened employees after they attempted to organize. Or Amazon, who complained about “inappropriate and undue influence by the National Labor Relations Board” in a Staten Island organizing election.

Costco took a different approach, one that mirrors advice I was given years ago when I was sent to a recently purchased, unionized manufacturing facility. We were told to not say anything bad about the union, its leaders… anything union-related. Our goal was to show, through actions and words, that the pay, benefits, workplace conditions, career opportunities — basically everything employees at our company enjoyed — were better than what the union had been able to negotiate with the previous owner.

“Your job,” my boss said, “is to make people wonder why they should keep paying union dues.” (If you’re wondering, plant employees voted to decertify about a year later, but I can’t take any credit since I was only there for a month. ) That approach also mirrors what a college professor once told me. “Unions are only necessary when companies fail their employees,” he said.

I’m not sure that characterization is accurate.

But clearly Costco leadership feels, as managers and leaders, they failed their Norfolk shop-floor employees. Maybe that’s because Jelinek in particular was a shop-floor employee; he started his career at Costco as a forklift operator while attending community college. He doesn’t just know how to manage the jobs. He’s done the jobs.

Think that doesn’t matter? A 2015 study published in Industrial and Labor Relations Review found that having a highly competent boss — one who excels at “ability to get the job done” and “employee development” — has by far the largest positive influence on employee job satisfaction. As the researchers write, “If your boss could do your job, you’re more likely to be happy at work.”

You’re also more likely to be happy if your boss was promoted from within, rather than hired from the outside. A recent Joblist study showed that nearly 70 percent of respondents prefer to be managed by an internal hire, a seasoned company vet who “climbed the ranks,” than an external hire — even if that person brings “proven talent” to the role. Add it all up, and while Costco’s leadership clearly hasn’t made Norfolk employees happy… they do know enough to understand they, not the employees, are responsible.

Maybe you disagree; after all, some leaders are talented enough to lead effectively in just about any industry. If that’s the case, there’s also this: Jelinek and Vachis are clearly emotionally intelligent enough to know that expressing resentment or disappointment — in their employees — would be counter-productive. Clearly, enough employees felt some things needed to change but weren’t. Possibly they didn’t feel heard. Possibly they didn’t feel respected or valued. Or possibly they were inspired by the pay raise, increased pension contributions, higher bonuses, and more flexible attendance policy granted by a recent collective bargaining agreement between Costco and its current Teamsters-member employees.

Whatever the reason, the employees feel what they feel, strongly enough to act on those feelings. In cases like that, telling people you’re disappointed in them? Or worse, that they’re wrong? That never helps.

Telling people you’re disappointed in yourself, and that you’re committed to doing what you can to make the situation right?

That’s the smart way — in fact, the only way — to respond.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.