Papa just got back to work, and made the work better.

In 1922, Ernest Hemingway was an aspiring novelist whose day job was working as a correspondent for the Toronto Daily Star. When Hemingway was in Switzerland covering a peace conference, the influential writer and editor Lincoln Steffens asked to see some of his work.

Back in Paris, Hemingway’s wife, Hadley, packed everything she could find into a suitcase. Originals, carbon copies, rough drafts, everything. She boarded a train for Switzerland, where the suitcase was stolen — and with it, nearly every work of fiction Hemingway had written to that point in his life.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Hold that thought. Sometimes less truly is more, especially when you’re starting a business. It’s easy to assume you’re doing well when you have plenty of resources. Problems can be ignored, for now. Waste can go unnoticed, for now. Revenue shortfalls can be covered by cash reserves, for now. “More” — more money, time, automation, connections, etc. — can actually make long-term success more difficult.

Constraints can often be a blessing in (seemingly painful) disguise. Constraints can fuel creativity and innovation, and build forward momentum, by eliminating the temptation to sift through seemingly endless possibilities; using what you have, instead of waiting (or wishing) for what you don’t have.

As for Hemingway? He was devastated. But, as Sahil Bloom writes in his newsletter:

Rather than be completely derailed by the challenging blow, Ernest Hemingway found a way to benefit from the chaos. Feeling new time pressure, he made his writing more concise, using fewer words, shorter sentence structures, and tighter paragraphs. As it turns out, that shift in style dramatically improved his overall writing quality and output. To this day, Ernest Hemingway is known for his writing style that involved short sentences and simple language.

Research backs up Hemingway’s approach. In a 2017 study published in the Academy of Management Journal, researchers asked employees to rate how often they experienced resource constraints: limited time, funds, resources, supplies, etc.

Meanwhile, their bosses rated each employee in terms of overall performance, creativity, and innovation. The result? Employees who ranked on the low end of what researchers called “the paradox mindset” scale (meaning they disliked contradictions, much less embracing them) struggled with constraints: Their performance dropped whenever they felt resources were insufficient.

On the flip side, employees who found it challenging and even fun to overcome constraints were the better performers, especially when creativity and problem-solving were required.

And here’s the kicker: The presence of constraints often caused the performance of those employees to improve. Yep. Constraints made them better, not worse.

The same is often true for startups. Nearly every successful founder I’ve spoken to is grateful for their lean early days, those bootstrapped, scrappy, thankful-for-anything-that-comes-our-way days.

They didn’t have money to throw at problems. They didn’t have time to wait for the “perfect” solution. They didn’t enjoy the luxury of lingering over every decision. Instead, they had to be creative. They had to innovate. They had to make choices and move on.

Looking back, they all say those constraints built the foundation for later success.

Embracing constraints — like limited resources, opposing demands, or your own version of losing your suitcase — could help you look at old problems in entirely new ways. And find solutions you might never have discovered.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.