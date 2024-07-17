In fact, research shows taking a moment to say ‘thank you’ can be a leadership superpower.

I sometimes use videos in keynotes, and my favorite is a clip from the series Mad Men. It’s also an audience favorite — I’ve long stopped being surprised by the fact that no matter where around the world I’ve spoken, the setup I planned to introduce the show turned out to be unnecessary. In the clip, Peggy argues with Don about who should get credit for an idea.

“It was a kernel [of an idea],” he says.

“Which you changed just enough so it was yours,” Peggy says. “I changed it into a commercial,” Don says. “That’s the way it works. There are no credits on commercials.”

“But you got the Clio!” she says, referring to an advertising award.

“It’s your job,” Don says. “I give you money, you give me ideas.” “And you never say ‘thank you’!” Peggy says.

“That’s what the money’s for!” he says. Clearly, Don is right: Employment, at its core, is a transaction. Peggy gives Don ideas; Don gives her money. Work for pay.

But Peggy is also right. The researchers who conducted a study published in Royal Society Open Science examined conversations between friends, families, and neighbors in order to identify when one person asked another for something or to do something. Then they counted the number of times the requester expressed gratitude.

On average, the requester only responded with “thank you” about 5 percent of the time.

Surprised? Probably not. Most of us would like to be thanked a little — or a lot — more often. But here’s where it gets interesting. As the researchers write: Our findings indicate a widespread assumption that saying “thank you” is not necessary in the everyday contexts of our lives.

Some might interpret this as a crisis of rudeness, that we are polite in public but have no manners in our own homes. But that is the wrong interpretation. Instead, it demonstrates that humans have an unspoken understanding [that] we will cooperate with each other.

I’m certainly guilty; I don’t thank my wife nearly enough for all the things she does. But I was also guilty when I held leadership positions. Partly that was because the transactional nature of employment was overt: We literally handed each employee their paycheck every Thursday.

But mostly that’s because I forget, and had forgotten, that showing appreciation — especially to the people we interact with regularly — is so important. Studies show that nearly nine out of 10 people wish they heard “thank you” more in their daily interactions. That’s the human side of “thank you.” If you need bottom-line reasons to be more overtly appreciative, a study published in Psychology found a direct link between gratitude and job satisfaction: The more “thank you” becomes a part of a company’s culture, the more likely employees are to enjoy their jobs. A Wharton study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that just by saying “thank you,” leaders motivate team members to work harder. More formally, a Deloitte study found that employee engagement, productivity, and performance are 14 percent higher in organizations that have recognition programs than those that do not.

As for personal relationships, a study published in Emotion found that people who express gratitude for their partner not only felt more positive toward them but also felt more comfortable expressing concerns about their relationship.

So yeah: Employment is a transaction. You pay people to do their jobs. As Don says, that’s what the money’s for.

But employment is also a relationship, and good relationships are at least in part built on appreciation. For effort. For dedication. For reliability, loyalty, teamwork, and cooperation. For all the things that make employees good, and great.

Which makes saying “thank you” more often not just the right thing — the human thing — to do. It’s also good business.

