The Most Satisfying, Rewarding, and Fulfilling Thing Any Leader Can Ever Do

Aside from providing for yourself and the people you care about, of course.

I ran into someone I worked with for nearly 20 years. As we reminisced—I left the company a couple decades ago—he asked me what, looking back, I was most proud of.

The answer was easy. At one point I pushed for a certain employee to get promoted and got a lot of push-back. This budding machine operator had been relatively slow to come up to speed as he moved up the shop-floor ladder. He needed to be shown things several times. He made basic, almost “duh” mistakes. While he worked hard, was quick to volunteer, and was a good team player, interpersonally, he didn’t quite fit in. At the risk of patting myself on the back (more on that in a moment), no one but me thought he deserved to get promoted. A leader’s impact The same day that I ran into my colleague I saw a clip of Rick Hendrick, founder of Hendrick Motorsports, the winningest team in Nascar history, and founder of Hendrick Automotive Group, one of the largest privately held dealership groups in the country, talking about why, at age 75, he’s still so driven.

I love seeing young people that started in sales moved up to management, now general managers, now helping me run 100 dealerships. You get to a place where you say you’re down the road in your career but you want the company’s career to go on. Give them the foundation, and then watch them take advantage of it. That, to me, is the most rewarding part of what I do. Hendrick’s perspective reinforced why I’m proud of having pushed for my machinist’s promotion. In his case, first impressions had become lasting impressions, and as a result he was rarely asked to help repair another operator’s equipment. He wasn’t chosen to train new employees, even though he would have been an excellent trainer. (Sometimes the worst person to teach you a skill is the person for whom that skill came easily.) Bob rarely got opportunities to assist, learn, and grow—but once he did know how to do something, he really knew how to do it. Making a difference A few years after he got promoted (I had to call in a few favors, and promise a few as well, to push him through), he had become an outstanding machine operator. He then went on to earn several different machinist licenses. In time, he had skills no other operator—and few of the plant’s machinists—possessed.

I’m proud of other things I did while I was there. Numbers hit, costs controlled, systems created—I did some good “business” things. But I’m proudest that I managed to make a small difference in this employee’s life. While I’m patting myself on the back, it’s a gentle pat. Really, all I did was give him the opportunity he deserved. He did everything else.

The growth mindset Assuming people who pick up things quickly have greater long-term growth potential is often misguided. Plenty of talented people top out fairly quickly, if only because innate talent tends to foster a fixed rather than growth mindset. Plus, research shows people tend to improve at the same rate (here’s a deeper dive on that) with each study/practice session: The only real difference—think “naturals” versus “non-naturals”—is where they start. I didn’t know that at the time. All I knew is that this employee, if given the chance, had the potential to be a solid machine operator. He exceeded my expectations. Maybe he even exceeded his. Which, if true, might be even more rewarding. Thinking I might have played a small part in helping someone get started on a path they couldn’t even foresee? That’s very cool.

And it may be what you’re most proud of when you someday look back on all the years you spent running your own business. Sales, revenue, profits, satisfied customers—all of those are important. But a difference you might make in someone’s life, however small, is likely to be what you remember best.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.