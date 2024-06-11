The Pros and Cons of Dry Promotions: for Employees, It’s Mostly (Literally and Figuratively) All Con

Thinking of granting a loftier title or expanded responsibilities without also offering a pay raise? Think again.

After college, I landed an entry-level manufacturing job with a straightforward pay scale: a 25-cent raise after six months (clearly it was a long time ago), another 25 cents at the end of a year, and 30 cents at the end of two years.

I got promoted to forklift driver after seven months. The forklift pay scale was higher.

But I didn’t get a raise. “First you have to finish your time on the material handler pay scale,” my boss explained. “Then you’ll move up to the forklift driver pay scale.” While that seemed odd, I was busy feeling tickled by the rapid promotion and young enough not to question the way things were done.

I called my dad to share the news. “I got promoted!” I said.

“That’s great,” he said. “It happened so fast. I’m proud of you. How much of a raise did you get?” “Well,” I said, “I didn’t actually get a raise. That won’t happen for a while.”

He paused for a couple of beats. “So they gave you a harder job, one with more responsibility,” he eventually said, “but you didn’t get a raise?”

And that was my introduction to dry promotions. If you’re unfamiliar, a dry promotion is when an employee gets a new job title or additional responsibilities without an increase in salary. Employers try to sell the positives. Greater professional development. A loftier title to put on your resume. Increased opportunities to demonstrate leadership skills. More chances to interact with other leaders, with customers, with suppliers — in short: “Look how well we think of you! And look at all the cool stuff you’ll get to do!”

Maybe that’s why the dry promotion trend is on the rise. According to a Pearl Meyer survey, 30 percent of U.S. employers offered job titles as a reward last year. Big businesses particularly seem to like dry promotions: 40 percent of companies with annual revenue between $300 million and $1 billion played the dry promotion game.

Employers seem especially prone to offering dry promotions to Gen-Z workers: while 33 percent were offered dry promotions last year, only 18 percent of Millennials and 7 percent of Gen-Xers were offered a dry promotion. (Clearly the assumption is “those young folks folks will be so grateful to get a VP title, they won’t mind if they don’t get a raise.”) Except people do mind, regardless of demographic.

For one thing, promotions don’t tend to foster greater loyalty. An ADP study found that within a month after receiving their first promotion, 29 percent of people had left their employer. Had they not been promoted, only 18 percent said they would have moved on.

Why is unclear; maybe the better job title helps qualify them for another job. Or maybe the new role didn’t turn out to be what they hoped. Or maybe they resent the fact it took so long to get promoted. Or maybe some of them got a dry promotion. Maybe they recognized the bait and switch, and what it said about their employer.

Maybe a dry promotion does provide an employee with greater developmental opportunities. Maybe, sometimes, a dry promotion does make an employee feel valued and respected.

But my dry promotions didn’t make me feel valued, or respected. Six months later I got promoted to a crew leader position, and seven months after that I became a machine operator. At that point, I was three steps up the ladder. I held the highest-level shop floor position. But I was getting paid as if I had just been promoted to forklift driver. I didn’t quit, but I definitely resented the system. (And later, many more steps up the ladder, I helped drive changes to that system.)

Want to give your employees the responsibilities they deserve? Great, but pay them more. Want to help your employees develop greater skills? Great, but when they demonstrate those skills, pay them more.

Want great employees to be loyal? Praise their efforts. Recognize their achievements. Promote them. And pay them.

Because a dry promotion isn’t a promotion.

It’s just a jerk move.

