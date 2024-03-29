Do Employers Truly Care About Employee Health and Wellness? If So, Science Says Every Employer Should Get ‘Move Breaks’

Employers provide lunch breaks, bathroom breaks, and often health insurance. But if we truly care about employee health and wellness, science says it’s time to offer move breaks, too.

You care about your employees–you care about the health of your employees–so you do your best to take care of them.

They need to eat, so you give your employees a lunch break. They need to refresh and recharge, so you give your employees a couple of 10-minute breaks. They need to be healthy, so you help pay for their health insurance. Taking care of employees is not just an employer’s responsibility, it’s also an employer’s privilege.

That’s why almost no one argues about whether any of the above make sense. (Except maybe health insurance, but the argument tends to be whether a particular employer can afford to help provide it, not whether providing health insurance is in itself a good thing.) But something is missing.

Move breaks.

There’s a laundry list of reasons that sitting for long periods of time can be really, really bad for you. As Mayo Clinic researcher Dr. James Levine says, “Sitting is a lethal activity.” According to the British Psychological Studies Research Digest, sitting all day won’t just make you less fit, it can also make you dumber. Or that when you sit for the majority of the day, your risk of cardiovascular disease doubles compared to people who stand.

An American Journal of Epidemiology study found determined that sitting for more than six hours a day can make you nearly 20 percent more likely to die from diabetes, heart disease, and obesity than people who sit for less than three hours a day.

Or that–and this one is literally a killer–if you sit for more than 11 hours a day, you could be up to 40 percent more likely to die in the next three years compared to people who sit for less than four hours. So yeah. As a country, we provide lunch breaks. We provide bathroom breaks. We (largely) provide health insurance. But we don’t provide a move break, or two.

Granted, there’s a cost–but there’s also a payback. Research published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology found that over 80 percent of people come up with more (and, crucially, better) creative ideas and solutions when they walk compared to when they sit.

Research published in Journal of Comparative Physiology shows that increased blood flow also improves brain plasticity and enhances the functional aspects of parts of the brain involved in cognition. As the researchers write, “More active or higher fit individuals are capable of allocating greater attentional resources toward the environment and are able to process information more quickly.”

Research published in Transitional Sports Medicine found that “aerobic exercise for two minutes improved attention, concentration, and learning and memory functions for up to two hours.” After reviewing 13 different studies, the researchers concluded that exercising, followed by a brief recovery period, can improve attention, concentration, working memory, short-term memory, long-term memory, verbal fluency, the ability to plan, and the ability to solve problems. (All righty then.)

And then there’s this. According to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health: Participants with high and moderate activity levels had significantly higher life satisfaction and happiness …. Physical activity was significantly related to life satisfaction and happiness in young, middle-aged, and older adults. In addition, life satisfaction and happiness increased with increasing age.

All of which means giving your employees an activity break or two isn’t just good for your employees.

Giving your employees an activity break or two is good for your business. How would that look? Just like you can’t mandate what your employees should eat during their lunch break, you can’t require every employee to walk the stairs. Or do a few burpees. Or crank out some pushups and sit-ups. Or even just stand and stretch.

But you can make the time available. Even if it’s only five minutes, once or twice a day. Some employees will welcome the opportunity, and take advantage of it. Others may not, but that’s okay. In time, they might, especially if a coworker says, “Hey, let’s take a quick move break.”

You can’t control what people do, but you can control whether you make the time available. And if you truly care about the health of your employees, you will.

