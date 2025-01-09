This Billionaire’s ‘Don’t Die’ Strategy Boils Down to 5 Basics

Bryan Johnson, the founder of Braintree and subject of a new Netflix doc, is on a quest for remarkable longevity.

Inside most (seemingly) outlandish perspectives lie kernels of truth—and sometimes the foundation for a business.

Take Bryan Johnson, the founder of payments company Braintree. In 2013, Braintree was acquired by PayPal, netting Johnson a reported $300 million. Good stuff, but Johnson is famous for Project Blueprint, his antiaging program designed to help him live, if not forever, then significantly longer than most imagine possible. Here’s just a portion of the list of protocols and interventions: hyper-specific food intake (2,250 calories per day, broken down into specific amounts of protein, fat, and carbs), 50-plus vitamins, minerals, and supplements, comprehensive exercise routines, regimented sleep routines, red light therapy, blood testing, various monitors … plus edgier things like a gene therapy not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and only available in Honduras and Dubai, and creepier things like receiving a plasma transfusion from his teenage son. (Yes, that’s the same controversial antiaging therapy that billionaire Peter Thiel has, er, tapped into.)

Think around 100 different things, every single day. Sounds like a little much, but at least according to Johnson’s data, he’s on to something. He claims to have reduced his speed of aging to 0.64, meaning every year he only ages seven and a half months. (“Normal” aging speed is 1.0.) Then there’s this: To paraphrase Johnson in the new Netflix documentary Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever, we’ve lost touch with basic self-care. Eating the wrong kinds of foods, smoking, alcohol, not prioritizing sleep, not exercising … we know what we should do, but we don’t.

That’s the kernel of truth, one that has helped Johnson build Blueprint, his antiaging startup that sells a variety of supplements and test kits. We’ll get back to that in a moment. The Big Five of Longevity Even if you’ve currently “lost touch with basic self-care,” a study presented at the Nutrition 2023 conference that tracked the lifestyles of more than 700,000 people shows that adding simple healthy habits at age 40 could add more than 20 years to your lifespan. Adopt those same habits at age 60, and you could still add as many as 18 years to your life.

As lead study author Xuan-Mai Nguyen writes, “There’s a 20-year period in which you can make these changes, whether you do it gradually or all at once. [Even] if you start off with chronic diseases, making changes does still help.” That’s especially true if you focus on the basics. While prediction outcomes vary, generally speaking: Don’t smoke, and you’ll add 11 years to your lifespan. Exercise a few hours a week (150 minutes seems to be the lower limit), and you’ll add eight years. Eat a healthy diet—something along the lines of a Mediterranean diet—and you’ll add five years. Maintain a healthy BMI–somewhere between 18.5 and 24.9–and you’ll add five years. Don’t drink alcohol, and you’ll add five years. I realize the math doesn’t add up. Do everything “right,” and you’ll add 34 years to your lifespan, not the 20 estimated by the study I referenced.

But that is, in some ways, the point. Plenty of other factors contribute to how long we live. Genetics. Sleep. Availability of health care. Environment. Stress levels. Even social factors: The 2005 Australian Longitudinal Study of Aging found that people with the most friends tend to outlive those with the fewest by 22 percent. Longevity? It’s a chunky soup with a whole lot of ingredients. The Fractional Gains Which leads us back to Johnson and Blueprint. Critics say Johnson’s relentless social media presence and self-promotion were always intended to build a brand for his company.

Others say it’s a byproduct of a personal quest. Both things can be true: You can embark on a journey for yourself, and also hope that someday others will embrace it (and pay for it) as well. There’s certainly nothing wrong with that. “Solve a personal need, and realize others might have the same need” is the foundation for countless businesses. Either way, in large part Johnson’s business caters to those looking for a fractional gain. Johnson’s free protocol lays out the, um, “basics.” (OK, not so basic, but it does boil down to diet, exercise, and sleep routines.)

Follow a basic version of that—eat healthy, consistently exercise, and get sufficient sleep—and you’ll likely increase both lifespan and health span. Want to take some of Johnson’s supplements? Or drink his branded olive oil? Want to track the results using a few of his tests? You certainly could. But you should make sure you’re doing the basics first. Eat a crap diet, and never exercise, and even the finest extra virgin olive oil isn’t going to make much of a difference for your overall health. The kernel of truth behind Johnson’s business? It’s for everyone. We can all do a better job of taking care of the basics—and we should all want to, because who doesn’t want to live a longer, healthier life?

Johnson’s products and services? Those are for people who are already doing the basics, and want to move on to hopefully adding fractional gains as well.

