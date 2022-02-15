The common way to approach the sport seems to me to be to acquire some certain abilities (i.e. maximum strength, VO2max, threshold, technique, mobility, core stability etc.) and as the competition approaches you put all these abilities together, like a puzzle, and so you build the perfect speed skater.

To some extent I approached the sport in a similar way, but I believed that the puzzle only had two pieces. (1) Competition speed capacity and (2) aerobic capacity.

(So) the main idea of my training program was that you will become good at whatever it is that you train. The idea was that whoever skated the most laps of 30.0 (seconds) during the last three months prior to the competition would win the 10k. My preseason (reaching up to 3 months prior to the prioritized competition) basically had two aims: (1) build the capacity to be able to skate a lap of 30.0 and (2) build a good recovery so that I could skate a 30.0 as often as possible.