Want an Easy Way to Instantly Boost Your Memory and Recall? Neuroscience Says Daydream for a Minute or Two

Mind occasionally wander? Sometimes zone out? Where recall is concerned, that’s a good thing: ‘Offline waking rest’ can help consolidate newly formed memories.

I was out walking when I had a good idea for the book I’m writing. I remember being excited. I remember feeling I had unlocked a difficult problem. I remember feeling pretty good about myself.

I don’t remember the actual idea.

But that’s not always feasible, especially if you’re purposely disconnecting. (Walks are much better when you don’t bring stuff with you.) So what can you do when there’s something important you want to remember, like an idea, a perspective, the name of someone you just met … ?

Science says do three simple things: 1. Repeat it out loud. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology found that saying words out loud — or if that’s not feasible, just mouthing the words — makes them more memorable.

While the mechanism behind it is unclear, neuroscientists theorize that saying something out loud separates and distinguishes it from “mere” thoughts. (You didn’t just think it. You also heard it.) That makes your cerebral cortex remember whatever it is longer.

And that makes the idea, information, or plan even more memorable. 2. Then quickly test yourself. Ask yourself, “What is it I want to remember?” Then answer.

While that sounds odd, it works. A study published in Psychology of Learning and Motivation uncovered 10 benefits of low-stakes testing (and seeing if you’ll remember something right after you thought or learned it could hardly involve less pressure).

Plus, you’ll have repeated what you want to remember a second time. 3. And then zone out. A study published in Nature Reviews Psychology found that “offline waking rest” — zoning out, daydreaming, actively not trying to remember — improves memory, because without intermittent periods of lack of focus, memory consolidation can’t occur as efficiently.

As the researchers write: From an evolutionary perspective, activities such as daydreaming and zoning out seem to be a colossal waste of time that could instead be spent searching for food or remaining alert to danger from predators.

However, periods of reduced attention to the external world are a universal feature of human (and animal) experience, which suggests that spending a portion of time disengaged from the sensory environment might serve an important function. Periods of offline rest permit the reactivation of recently formed memory traces.

This iterative reactivation of memory could strengthen and stabilize newly formed memories over time, contributing to early stages of memory consolidation during the first few minutes following encoding. That’s good news if you’ve ever daydreamed during a meeting. Or lost focus during a presentation. Or lost track mid-conversation. (You’re not lazy, or inattentive, or unproductive — you’re making memories!)

Of course, the better approach is to be intentional. Say what you remember out loud. Test yourself. Then zone out. Don’t replay the conversation. Don’t try to memorize facts or figures. Don’t try to remember the idea you had for your book.

Instead, zone out and engage in a couple of minutes of offline waking rest. While that sounds counterintuitive, according to the researchers:

Moments of unoccupied rest should be recognized as a critical contributor to human waking cognitive functions, rather than a waste of time. Especially if you’re intentional about it.

