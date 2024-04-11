To Instantly Be 4 Times More Likely to Stick to Your Long-Term Goals, Science Says Simply Change How You Think About Numbers

It works for Jerry Seinfeld (and Stephen King and John Grisham), and research shows it will also work for you.

Every successful person (in whatever way they choose to define success) has figured it out.

A great salesperson may use sophisticated CRM and sales automation tools, but what typically sets them apart is the amount of time they spend building and maintaining relationships with customers. A great leader may use sophisticated project tracking tools, but ultimately what sets them apart is the amount of time they spend communicating, engaging, and serving their employees.

The same is true for comedians. While the performance is the end product, writing is the foundation. Every great comedian is, first and foremost, a great writer. Jerry Seinfeld figured that out early on, which I’ve written about before. Long before he even had a decent five minutes of material, Seinfeld realized the only way to be a great comedian was to write great jokes — and the only way to have a lot of great jokes was to write every day.

So he got a large wall calendar that showed the entire year and every day. Once he had written a new joke, he marked a red X on the date. As he later told Brad Isaac: After a few days, you’ll have a chain. Just keep at it and the chain will grow longer every day. You’ll like seeing that chain, especially when you get a few weeks under your belt.

Your only job is to not break the chain.

That’s the thing about timelines. According to a study published in Psychological Science, using the number of days — instead of months and years — as a timeline makes it much easier to start and stay focused on achieving a goal. Say you hope to save $10,000 for seed capital to start a business. (You’d be in good company; 90-plus percent of entrepreneurs say their initial capital came from personal funds, or income from another job.)

If your time window is to save $10,000 “in one year,” the research shows you’re much less likely to immediately start saving. A year is a long way off. Put it off? Why not — you have time to catch up. But if you set your time window at “in 365 days,” the study shows you’ll start putting money aside four times sooner.

Why? Possibly because that approach harnesses the power of emotional intelligence, making your emotions work for you, not against you. Thinking in terms of days naturally creates a greater sense of urgency; study participants said an upcoming event “felt” nearly 30 days sooner when thought of in number of months instead of number of years, and “felt” nearly nine months sooner when thought of in days instead of years. Plus, creating timelines using days rather than years makes it much more likely you’ll feel greater present-future continuity: that you will think what you do now, today, has a greater impact on who you will someday become.

As the researchers write: Time metrics mattered not because they changed how distal or important future events felt … but because they changed how connected and congruent their current and future selves felt.

The future seemed more imminent. Each day seemed more important, more precious, more impactful. Putting things off for a day felt like wasting that day.

To be more successful, first determine what truly drives success. Salespeople sell. Leaders lead. Coders code. Determine the one thing — the one, fundamental thing — that makes the biggest difference in achieving your goal. Then turn that into a daily goal. Making five cold calls a day. Having four 10-minute conversations — real conversations, not “how are the kids?” chats — with employees. Writing 50 lines of code a day.

Every day.

Never break the chain. Because the surest path to success lies in consistently doing the right things, the things that come as close as possible to guarantee your long-term success.

Day, after day, after day.

