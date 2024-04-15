Want to Be More Focused, Productive, and Successful? First, Get the Goose Out of the Bottle

A Zen koan may be just the spark you need to totally reshape a workflow, a process, and even a few habits.

When I worked with teams to improve productivity, I sometimes started with a little exercise. I asked for three volunteers and spaced them out so we made a loose circle. Then I opened a can of three tennis balls and said, “I’m going to say someone’s name and toss them the ball. They will catch it, say someone else’s name, and throw it to them. Whichever one of you is last will say my name and throw the ball to me.”

And off we’d go.

The first time through was always a little awkward, so I asked them to repeat it. Within a few run-throughs, the group would start to look satisfied, and also bored. The task was easy and seemed pointless. So I would pretend to have an idea. I looked thoughtful and said, “I wonder how fast we can do this?” I would ask someone in the room to time us. Shoulders would immediately straighten. Stances would shift. People who volunteer to stand in front of a larger group typically love to be challenged.

Within a few tries we would usually cut our time in half. Eyes would meet, heads would nod, as if to say, “That’s what I’m talking about.”

So I would burst the feel-good bubble. “That’s not bad,” I would say. “But there was a group that did this in less than half that time.” Shoulders would again straighten. Stances would again shift. Resolve would again fill the air. Usually they would get a little faster and a lot frustrated. “There’s no way to go faster,” one person would typically say. We would keep trying. They would keep complaining.

Eventually one person would speak up. “What if we stood closer?” they might ask. Or, “Can we hand each ball off instead of throwing them?”

I would raise my eyebrows as if to say, “I suppose you could try that.” And then the ideas would fly. If necessary I might say, “Another group still did it faster.” But it usually only took two or three more passes to reach the point where someone said, “Let’s put all the balls in the can, each put a hand on it, count to three, and say each other’s names at the same time.” Then I would draw the obvious conclusion.

The initial rules of the game weren’t actual rules. I just said, “Here’s what we are going to do.” The rules were self-imposed. They believed — they embraced — that they had to do it a certain way, because that’s what we do.

We follow conventions someone else created. We adopt a particular workflow because it’s how that work has always been done. As Steve Jobs said:

Life can be much broader once you discover one simple fact: everything around you that you call “life” was made up by people that were no smarter than you — and you can change it. You can influence it. The minute you understand that you can change it, that you can mold it, that’s maybe the most important thing. To shake off this erroneous notion that life is there and you’re just going to live in it — versus embrace it, change it, improve it … and make your mark upon it.

There were two main objectives to my little productivity game. One was to break the ice, get people moving, and hopefully establish a sense of informality and activity.

The other was to spark a conversation about constraints. Nearly everyone could suggest at least one thing — one guideline, one process, one task — that was unnecessary, and often stupid. In a broader sense, the game helped change how they perceived our (workplace) reality. As Oliver Burkeman, author of Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals, writes in his always-excellent newsletter:

Here’s a riddle, adapted from a Zen koan: imagine you’ve come into possession of a live goose, trapped in a large glass bottle. (Don’t ask how or why.) The animal has plenty of room in the bottle, and air to breathe, but the neck of the bottle is much too narrow for the goose to pass through. Your job is to remove the goose from the bottle without harming it, and without breaking any glass. Perhaps you’ll laugh this off as obviously impossible. Or narrow your eyes and furrow your brow, as you try to figure out what you’re missing. In fact, the problem is neither impossible nor difficult. It’s easy.

First, imagine the goose is outside the bottle.

Actually, there are no further steps. That’s it. You did it! As with many brain teasers, that answer is a little irritating.

But then again, all we were asked was to imagine a goose in a bottle. We then added our own constraints: We decided it was a real goose and a real bottle, and that both had to obey the laws of physics. Get a real goose out of a real bottle without breaking the glass or the goose? Can’t be done.

But those those were our constraints. Just like the people in my tennis ball game. Tossing and catching one ball at a time? Saying each name in turn? Those were self-imposed constraints. (Or, technically, externally imposed constraints, but also constraints that didn’t have to be followed.)

In fact — and this was something I had never imagined would happen even though it was my game — one time a person said, “You know, the fastest way to get this done is to just not do it at all.”

Winner. Think about something you do every day. Do you have to do it that way, or do you do it that way because that’s how you were taught? Or because that’s the way you assume you have to do it? Or, if asked why you do it that way, all you can come up with is, “Well, because that’s how I do it.”

Take me. I just got up to refill my water bottle, and it took me a few moments to regain the flow of writing this. That happens pretty much every morning, since I go through my first bottle in about 20 minutes.

The only reality is that I drink a lot of water. (OK, there is another reality. Even though it’s a little embarrassing to admit, seeing an empty bottle makes me feel oddly uncomfortable and unaccountably thirsty, no matter how much water I’ve already drank. It’s like I have to get up and refill it. But an odd little compulsion is a subject for another day.) If I have to have water to drink, why not keep two full bottles on the table where I work? Then I won’t have to stop working as often, especially when I’m rolling.

And that’s why I’m now looking at three full water bottles.

Most of our limits are self-imposed; over time, we set those limits for ourselves. (Hence the Navy SEAL 40 percent rule.) The same is true for many of the processes we follow, the “guidelines” we embrace, and most of all, our habits.

We’ve all created certain frameworks for how we act, and sometimes even think. But, more often than you imagine, you don’t have to throw each ball separately.

Sometimes you don’t even need to pass the balls around. Because the fastest way to get some things done is to find a way to never have to do them again.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.