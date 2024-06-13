Want to Be More Focused and Productive? Neuroscience Says Use Napoleon’s Cupboards to Be Smarter and More Successful

Parallel processing is impossible. Trying to multitask is ineffective. The key is to embrace serial processing, or what Napoleon called opening and closing one cupboard at a time.

A number of studies show multitasking makes you less efficient and effective. Other research shows multitasking actually makes you stupid; a study published in the New Atlantic found that multitasking lowers your IQ by about 10 points.

As the researchers write, “It’s really not that amusing that the most common ‘productivity tools’ (email, Slack, texts, etc.) can make one as dumb as a stoner.”

That’s why productive people focus on doing one thing at a time: They do that one thing incredibly well, and then they move on to whatever is next. Then they do that incredibly well. They don’t parallel process: working on — or, more to the point, thinking about — more than one thing at a time.

Partly that’s because it is impossible, much as we like to think we can, to actually parallel process. As Adam Gazzaley and Larry Rosen write in The Distracted Mind: Ancient Brains in a High-Tech World, “When we simultaneously pursue multiple goals that compete for cognitive control resources, our brains switch between tasks — they do not parallel process.” (So yeah, you may be working on two things at once, but not really. You’re doing a whole lot of switching back and forth, and that switching comes at a cost.)

But mostly that is because productive people embrace — in fact, rely upon — the power of focus. Take Napoleon and his mental cupboards.

(Granted, living out your last years as a prisoner on an isolated island isn’t a good definition of “productive,” or of “success,” but, hey: he did temporarily re-draw the map of Europe, and forever transformed Europe’s legal, political, and cultural landscape.)

As Andrew Roberts writes in Napoleon: A Life: Napoleon was able to compartmentalize his life to quite a remarkable degree, much more so even than most statesmen and great leaders. He could entirely close off one part of his mind to what was going on in the rest of it; he himself likened it to being able to open and close drawers in a cupboard.

On the eve of battle, as aides-de-camp were arriving and departing with orders to his marshals and reports from his generals, he could dictate his thoughts on the establishment of a girls’ school, and shortly after having captured Moscow set down regulations governing the Comedie-Francaise (the French state theater). While that sounds more like attention-deficit than focus, keep in mind that Napoleon, like you, had a lot going on. (We may not be trying to take over Europe, but we all wear many hats.)

Plus, Napoleon wasn’t attempting to parallel process. He was a relentless serial processor. According to one of his aides, his staff admired his remarkable ability to “take off or fix the whole force of his attention on whatever he pleased.”

Napoleon himself compared his ability to compartmentalize and focus to a mental cupboard: Different subjects and different affairs are arranged in my head as in a cupboard. When I wish to interrupt one train of thought, I shut that drawer and open another.

Do I wish to sleep? I simply close all the drawers, and there I am — asleep. I know what you’re thinking. One, there’s no way Napoleon just shut some mental cupboards and instantly nodded off to sleep, and two, it is possible to do more than one thing at one time.

But that depends on the types of things you do. As Gazzeley and Rosen write, “If one or more tasks are capable of being automated as reflexes, then they can easily be engaged simultaneously with another task without much consequence.”

That’s why I can think about a book I’m writing while I lay a hardwood floor. That’s why I can rehearse a keynote while I fold clothes. That’s why you can organize and weigh the pros and cons of launching a new product line while you tidy up your workspace. Simple physical tasks that require little to no thought aren’t distracting; in fact, as some studies show, doing mindless tasks can actually boost your level of creativity and innovation.

If you open one cupboard to do something you don’t have to think about, then it’s OK to crack open another cupboard. (Surely Napoleon puttered around his tent while dictating the memo about the girls’ school.) No one says your entire focus has to be applied to unloading the dishwasher.

But if you’re doing something that requires thought, something that is important, something that matters? Open that cupboard, and that cupboard alone. And don’t open another until you’ve closed the first. Just keep in mind that what matters includes a lot more things than you might imagine since you could argue — and you would be right — that everything matters.

Because it does.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.