To Be More Successful in the Face of Challenges and Adversity, a Navy SEAL Says Always Keep Your World Small

Keeping your world small is also the emotionally intelligent approach to huge goals, ensuring your emotions work for, not against you.

The moment went viral (over 200 million people watched the various clips), but if you missed it, here goes.

Nascar driver Ross Chastain needed to make up two positions to make it into the final round of the Cup Series playoffs. With one lap to go his spotter, Brandon McReynolds, radioed to remind him of the situation.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“Just one more [lap],” McReynolds said. “Two spots here.” “Gotta get ’em?” Chastain asked.

“Yeah, gotta get ’em,” crew chief Phil Surgen chimed in. “Need two.”

Martinsville is a half-mile track where a lap only takes about 20 seconds. Realistically, Chastain had no chance. So he upshifted, held the gas pedal down, and intentionally slammed his car around the turn’s three and four wall to make his car turn. (If you look at the telemetry, he apparently took his hands off the steering wheel until he reached the front straight.) The impact broke steering components, tore up his brakes, and exposed his body to an approximately 5G lateral load.

But the resulting turning force allowed him to run that final lap in just over 18 seconds. And pass five cars.

And make the final round of the playoffs.

Crazy? Yeah, kind of. Brave? Definitely. Thinking outside the box? Absolutely. But also a product of Chastain keeping his world small, a phrase I learned from Andy Stumpf, a retired Navy SEAL and SEAL instructor who earned five Bronze Stars.

When Stumpf became a SEAL instructor, he often asked candidates why they quit. For many, becoming a SEAL was a lifelong goal. Why would they give up on their dream?

“Time and time again,” Stumpf said, “the answer I got from students was they got overwhelmed. They were doing the opposite of keeping their world small.”

According to Stumpf, there are two ways to approach the BUD/S (SEAL training) program.

One is to see it as a 180-day program, and by extension to see Hell Week — the defining event of the program — as a five-day ordeal. (Hell Week typically starts Sunday evening and ends on Friday afternoon; candidates get about two hours of sleep sometime Wednesday.) The other is to simply think in terms of your next meal.

As Stumpf told Joe Rogan: They have to feed you every six hours. So if I can stack six hours on six hours on six hours, and just focus on getting to the next meal, it doesn’t matter how much I’m in pain, doesn’t matter how cold I am.

If I can just get to the next meal, get a mental reprieve and mental reset, then I can go on.

If you can apply that resilience to setting and approaching your goals from digestible perspectives, you can accomplish an insane amount. Cold, exhausted, sleep-deprived, and reaching your breaking point? Five days is too long. Stumpf couldn’t imagine making it through five days.

But he could imagine getting to his next meal.

As Stumpf says, BUD/S training stresses the body to stress the mind: Can recruits ignore the big and focus on the small? Can they do the steps they need to do, and not get overwhelmed? Can they keep their world small? The same thing happens to all of us. When you start a business, the task list seems endless, and your emotions can quickly get the best of you. Thinking about everything you have to do is too daunting. Too overwhelming. Too (freaking) much.

You just can’t do it.

But what you can do is make the next cold call to a sales prospect. What you can do is finish your pitch deck. What you can do is get today’s orders out the door. And then move on to whatever is next. The key is to stop thinking about launching a successful business and break the process down into small daily chunks. Or better yet, two- or four-hour chunks.

For Chastain, that meant not thinking about making the final round — even though that was the long-term goal — but taking immediate steps that would help the team get there. Just went a lap down? The first step is getting that lap back. Qualified poorly? The first step is to start gaining track position. Small steps, all season long, put him in the position where that daring last-lap move might pay off.

The same is true for you. Keeping your world small helps you gain focus. Gain clarity. Maintain a strong sense of purpose. And keep putting one foot in front of the next.

Since you can’t do everything, at least not all at once, why think about everything? All you really need to do is focus on, and then do, whatever is next on your list.

No matter how long your list might be.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.