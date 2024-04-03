Want to Feel Happier and More Fulfilled? Science Says Think About Death a Lot More Often, Starting Today

Research shows contemplating death won’t make you sad; thinking about death will make you think about truly living.

What you think and feel matters, if only because it guides your actions and words.

But here’s the thing: What you say isn’t a reflection of just your thoughts and feelings. A study published in Pain found that saying or hearing negative words releases stress- and anxiety-inducing hormones.

In short, what you say or hear can change how you think and feel. Even if you’re only “talking” to yourself. And, oddly enough, especially if you’re thinking about death — but in that case, in a good way. A study published in Psychological Science found that people encouraged to think about death later said they felt happier and more fulfilled, partly because they were more likely to show concern for people around them.

As the researchers write: Tuning to positive emotional information in response to mortality salience was unconscious and counterintuitive …

Death is a psychologically threatening fact, but when people contemplate it, apparently the automatic system begins to search for happy thoughts.

Add it all up, and considering your death doesn’t make you reach for your bucket list; considering your death makes you less self-centered and more likely to engage in prosocial behaviors. If that sounds a little Stoicism-y, that’s because it is. As Marcus Aurelius wrote, “You could leave life right now. Let that determine what you do and say and think.” (Hence “memento mori,” or “you could leave life right now.”) It’s easy to live mindlessly when you think you’ll live forever. When you face — and embrace — the fact your days are numbered, your perspective changes.

Or if it sounds a little Bhutanese-y, that’s also because it is. According to a Bhutanese folk saying, to be happy you must contemplate death five times a day.

As Lama Damcho Gyeltshen says in Michael Easter’s book The Comfort Crisis: When you understand that nothing is permanent you cannot help but follow a better, happier path. It calms your mind. You tend not to get overly excited, angry, or critical.

With this principle, people interact with others and it improves their relationships. They become more grateful and gratuitous. Think of it this way. Today could be the last day you get to make a difference in another person’s life. Today could be the last chance you get to someone feel they matter. Today could be the last day you get to say “I love you” to the people you care about.

It goes beyond that, of course. Want to start a business? Don’t wait five years; do it now; you may not have five years. Want to change careers? Wait too long and you may never get the chance.

Want to learn something, accomplish something, or become something? Start doing it now. While you’re unlikely to leave life right now, someday, all of us will. That’s a fact, but it’s an easy fact to forget.

So don’t be afraid to think about death once in a while. Five times a day might seem a bit excessive, but, hey: Clearly the Bhutanese are onto something. Even though Bhutan is ranked 134th among developed nations, research shows over 93 percent of its population considers itself to be happy.

Instead of making you feel morbid or depressed, considering death is clearly energizing. And in a broader sense, whenever you need to decide how to respond, or whenever you need to make a decision about the best course of action, take a moment and think about what you would do if today was your last day and your last chance.

Maybe that reflection will cause you to reach or act differently. Maybe not.

Either way, it will give you the chance to behave in a way you’ll someday be glad you did. And not in a way that you never got a chance to do over.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.