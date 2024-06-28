Want to Get Smarter? Science Says All You Have to Do Is Take a Multivitamin

Researchers found taking a daily multivitamin can boost memory, recall, and cognitive function by as much as 30 percent.

According to a series of studies recently published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, participants who took a multivitamin daily for three years experienced: improved episodic memory: the ability to recall specific events or experiences (crystallized intelligence) and

improved global cognitive function: overall brain health and performance (fluid intelligence). How big an improvement? One set of participants experienced a 30 percent improvement in memory, recall, and cognitive function compared with the placebo group. (The placebo group always seems to lose out.)

The primary driver is clearly nutrition. Most of us don’t get all the vitamins and minerals we need from diet alone and, for example, a study published in JAMA Nutrition found that people with vitamin D deficiency experience memory loss faster than those with healthy levels.

Taking a decent multivitamin can help. Foolproof? Of course not. Nor is taking a multivitamin a magic bullet for overall health. A study just published in Nutrition, Obesity, and Exercise found that daily multivitamin use has no association with a lower risk of death, including from cancer or heart disease.

Thirty percent gains in memory, recall and cognition is great, but taking a daily multivitamin is still less important — or proven than focusing on getting enough sleep, eating healthy, exercising regularly, minimizing stress (or learning to reframe certain stressors), and constantly challenging yourself.

Add them all up, and those are the best ways to improve memory, recall, and cognitive performance. But taking a multivitamin every day will also help, and is relatively inexpensive. The multivitamin I take costs about a dollar a day. Granted, I sometimes wondered if even that expense was worth it, especially since (gross-out alert) I often wonder if all taking vitamins does is darken the color of my urine.

But clearly taking a multivitamin is worth it, especially for those of us whose diets don’t provide all the nutritional benefits we need. (I try to eat healthy, but still don’t eat as wide a variety of vegetables as I should.)

Keep in mind that, like almost anything worthwhile, it’s going to take a while; the study’s conclusions were drawn after following thousands of people over a three-year period. So see it as a long-term investment. As the researchers write, “The meta-analysis … indicates that a daily (multivitamin) significantly benefits both global cognition and episodic memory,” and “the magnitude of effect on global cognition was equivalent to reducing cognitive aging by two years.”

Three years, for a buck a day?

I’ll (literally) take that.

