Especially since we’re taught to always say ‘we’ and ‘our.’

Great leaders don’t often use “my.” Even if they’re the business owner, they don’t say “my company.” They say “our company.” They don’t tell friends, “My revenue is up 20 percent.” They say, “Our revenue is up 20 percent.”

They also don’t use “I.” Walk out of a client pitch meeting, and even if they really did do all the talking, they don’t say, “I made the sale.” They say, “We made the sale.”

We’re all taught “my” and “I” are pronouns great leaders — especially team-first leaders –don’t use. Except when, like Steve Jobs, they do.

“We” didn’t make a bad decision. “I” made a bad decision. “We” didn’t overextend our capital. “I” overextended our capital. “We” didn’t fizzle in the client pitch meeting. “I” misread the room.

It doesn’t matter if a supplier made the mistake. It doesn’t matter if a key investor backed out. It doesn’t matter if forces beyond your control negatively affect your business. When you’re in charge, the pronoun is always yours. You take the hit. You take the blame. You throw yourself under the bus.

Answer tough questions. Take responsibility. Model the behavior you want your employees to display.

As Daniel Coyle quotes Navy SEAL Dave Cooper in his book The Culture Code: The Secrets of Highly Successful Groups, “The most important words a leader can say are, ‘I screwed that up.'” Not we. I.

Taking responsibility, when the words or actions in question clearly were not yours, might seem odd, even artificial.

But not to Steve Jobs. In John Rossman’s book Think Like Amazon: Steve Jobs told employees a short story when they were promoted to vice president at Apple. Jobs would tell the VP that if the garbage in his office was not being emptied, Jobs would naturally demand an explanation from the janitor. “Well, the lock on the door was changed,” the janitor could reasonably respond. “And I couldn’t get a key.”

The janitor’s response is reasonable. It’s an understandable excuse. The janitor can’t do his job without a key. As a janitor, he’s allowed to have excuses. “When you’re the janitor, reasons matter,” Jobs told his newly minted VPs. “Somewhere between the janitor and the CEO, reasons stop mattering.

“In other words, when the employee becomes a vice president, he or she must vacate all excuses for failure. A vice president is responsible for any mistakes that happen, and it doesn’t matter what you say.”

Rossman calls embracing that level of responsibility “owning your dependencies”: taking absolute responsibility for every possible dependency under your purview. You need parts to complete an order and the shipment from your vendor is late? You should have made sure commitments were clear. You should have put contingencies and redundancies in place. The late shipment may be the vendor’s fault, but making sure critical parts are on hand is your responsibility.

There’s a quote often credited to Ignatius: “Pray as if God will take care of all; act as if all is up to you.” The same premise applies to personal responsibility.

Many people feel success or failure is caused by external forces — and especially by other people. If they succeed, other people helped them or supported them, other people were “with” them. If they fail, other people let them down, didn’t believe in them, didn’t help them. Other people were “against” them. To an extent that is, of course, true. No one ever does anything worthwhile on their own.

But great leaders don’t totally rely on others. Great leaders put contingencies in place. Great leaders shoot for the best and plan for the worst. They set clear expectations. They communicate, a lot. They follow up. They mentor and guide and train. They lead and work through others — but they accept final responsibility.

Why? Because the only thing they know they can control is themselves. They act as if success or failure is totally within their control. If they succeed, they caused it. If they fail, they caused it. As Jobs would say, “Reasons stop mattering.” You’re in charge. You’re responsible.

When things go well, even if you did all the work? Stick to “our” and “we.” And when things go wrong, use “my” and “I.”

Because when you’re in charge, it really is up to you.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.