Want to Instantly Fall Asleep, Starting Tonight? Neuroscience Says Use the 4-7-8 Method

According to Andrew Weil, it’s the ‘most powerful relaxation method’ available. And it takes only 20 seconds.

No one brags about eating poorly. No one brags about getting too little, much less any, exercise. No one brags about drinking or smoking too much.

But plenty of people brag about how little sleep they get. Like a badge of honor, not getting much sleep signals just how busy, driven, and motivated they are — and how successful they will be. Less Sleep? Less Effective

Science says they’re wrong. A 2018 study published in Sleep found that people who sleep five to six hours per night are almost 20 percent less productive than people who regularly sleep seven to eight hours; people who sleep less than five hours are nearly 30 percent less productive.

A 2003 study published in the same journal found that getting only six hours of sleep makes any task that requires focus, deep thinking, or problem-solving a lot harder.

A Journal of Experimental Psychology study found that sleep deprivation makes completing any activity that requires multiple steps (read: anything worthwhile) a lot more difficult.

So, yeah: While you may be awake longer, you actually get a lot less done. But what if your problem isn’t that you want to be a sleep warrior, but that you struggle to fall asleep? You could try the military method, a two-minute relaxation technique that, with practice, helps many people fall asleep within two minutes. You could try the 10-3-2-1 method — stop drinking caffeine 10 hours, eat your last meal 3 hours, create a to-do list for the next day 2 hours, and stop using screens 1 hour before bedtime — to set the stage for falling asleep more easily.

Or you could try my favorite. In, Hold, Exhale

The 4-7-8 method is simple. The goal is to inhale and exhale around your tongue, so start by keeping the tip of your tongue against your upper two front teeth.

Next: Breathe in through your nose while you count to 4,

hold your breath while you count to 7, and

exhale while you count to 8. Granted, holding your breath for seven seconds and exhaling so slowly it takes eight seconds to empty your lungs sounds more likely to would wake you up, not help you fall asleep.

But that’s exactly what it does by activating your parasympathetic nervous system; while your sympathetic nervous system is largely responsible for fight or flight, your parasympathetic system is responsible for rest and digest. And even if you don’t fall asleep right away, you will you will feel more relaxed. A study published in Physiological Reports found that one round of 4-7-8 breathing reduces heart rate and blood pressure for several minutes, which makes the technique useful for refinding your zen place when you feel stressed or anxious.

Try it. The next time you want to go to sleep but can’t, try a couple rounds of deep breaths.

It might not help you get to sleep faster the first few nights, but the more consistently you use it, the better you’ll get at relaxing and letting go. And, as the research shows, the more likely you’ll be to perform at your best the following day.

