Ask someone you know if they feel stressed, and I’ll bet you that their answer will be yes. Granted, that’s an easy wager. Studies show approximately 80 percent of U.S. workers say they experience stress at work, with half saying stress negatively affects their behavior and over 75 percent saying stress results in headaches, fatigue, and trouble sleeping.

That’s especially true for entrepreneurs; as Inc. colleague Jessica Stillman writes. Compared to employees, small business owners are more likely to be stressed and score worse on a variety of mental health measures, including higher rates of anxiety, depression, and obsessiveness.

Fortunately, there are ways to better deal with anxiety and stress. You can reframe the situation and the feeling. You can work to avoid clumping. You can exercise consistently, something that works particularly well for me. Or you can just smile. According to a meta-review of dozens of studies conducted by researchers at Penn State, smiling — even if fake or forced — reduces stress, increases happiness, and makes you healthier.

According to the researchers: The findings from both naturally occurring smile studies and experimentally manipulated smile studies consistently suggest that smiling may have a number of health-relevant benefits including beneficially impacting our physiology during acute stress, improved stress recovery, and reduced illness over time.

So yeah, smiling works. But why it works is less clear. The researchers float several theories; the best is the act of smiling tells your brain to release neuropeptides that help offset feelings of stress. The act of smiling also triggers the release of endorphins, serotonin, and fan-favorite dopamine, which helps reduce anxiety.

Evidently smiling is even linked — partly causal, but definitely correlated — with lower levels of blood sugar, lower blood pressure, and a stronger immune system. And then there’s this: a study published in Southern Economic Journal found that smiling makes you, and the people around you, more likely to act in ways that are helpful and collaborative. So not only do you feel better; you also make people around you feel better — and more productive.

Add it all up, and smiling — even if you force the smile — is a great way to deal with stress. All you have to do is find a private place (unless you’re okay with people thinking you’ve gone a little loopy), and smile the biggest, goofiest smile you can for 20 seconds.

According to science, you’ll feel a little lighter. A little calmer. A little more grounded and balanced. And if you want to double-dip, whip out a fake yawn or two. (If you’ve ever felt super-stressed and found yourself yawning — which makes no sense since high levels of stress and boredom or fatigue typically don’t go together — that’s because your body is actively trying to regulate the stress hormone cortisol.) That’s why Olympic speed skater Apolo Ohno forced a few yawns before races. As Ohno said, “It makes me feel better. It gets the oxygen in, and the nerves out.”

So go ahead. Fake a smile. That might be a case where faking it actually will help you make it.

Or better yet, think of reasons to actually smile. Not only will you feel better, but so will the people around you.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.