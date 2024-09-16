Want to Live a Longer, Healthier Life? Science Says How Long You Sleep Matters, but the Time You Go to Bed and Wake Up Matters Even More

We all know that sleep duration impacts a variety of health outcomes, including longevity. But research shows sleep regularity is even more important.

The longevity and anti-senescence (deterioration that comes with age) market is huge. One estimate puts complementary and alternative medicine therapy intended to help people live longer at $63 billion. Another estimate is that longevity and anti-senescence therapy is a $27 billion market. Either way, there could be a lot of money on the table for startups that develop cutting-edge ways to help people live longer, healthier lives.

Or you could just find ways to help people go to bed and wake up at roughly the same time.

According to a study published earlier this year in the journal Sleep, people who embrace high sleep regularity (going to bed and waking up at the same general time every day, including weekends) experience significantly lower all-cause mortality compared with people with low sleep regularity. Granted, that sounds counterintuitive, especially since sleep duration gets all the press. After all:

A 2018 study published in Sleep found that people who sleep for five to six hours are 19 percent less productive than people who regularly sleep for seven to eight hours per night. For hardcore sleep warriors, people who average less than five hours a night are nearly 30 percent less productive.

A study published in the Journal of Business Venturing found that people who are sleep-deprived generate worse ideas than they would if they were well-rested, are worse at distinguishing between good and bad ideas, and tend to be more impulsive and likely to act on bad ideas.

A study presented at the Nutrition 2023 conference found that people who sleep between seven and nine hours a night, with no long periods of wakefulness, reduce their rate of death from any cause by 18 percent.

So yeah: Sleep duration matters. Yet as the 2024 Sleep study found, sleep regularity is a stronger predictor of all-cause mortality than sleep duration. As the researchers write:

Achieving optimal sleep duration has been the focus of sleep health guidelines. Emerging research demonstrates that sleep regularity, the day-to-day consistency of sleep-wake timing, can be a stronger predictor for some health outcomes than sleep duration. Higher sleep regularity was associated with a 20 to 48 percent lower risk of all-cause mortality, a 16 to 39 percent lower risk of cancer mortality, and a 22 to 57 percent lower risk of cardiometabolic mortality.

Sleep regularity is an important predictor of mortality risk and is a stronger predictor than sleep duration.

Granted, going to bed and waking up at roughly the same time can fall into the “simple yet difficult” category, especially when your job involves shiftwork: work nights, and it’s easy to let sleep regularity slip. If you normally sleep in the evening but you’re invited to a 7 p.m. birthday party? You’ll shift your sleep hours. If you normally go to bed by 1 p.m. but the day is particularly glorious? It can be really hard to go to bed when the sun is shining brightly. And then there are all the people in your life who like to wake you up because they can’t seem to realize that their 3 p.m., where sleep is concerned, is your 3 a.m. If your job involves shiftwork, maintaining sleep regularity discipline is extremely important.

If it doesn’t? Sleep regularity is still important. Say you normally go to bed at 11 and get up at 5.30, but tonight you stay up til 1 a.m. and get up at 7.30. Granted, you got the same 6.5 hours of sleep, so that’s good.

But as a 2022 study published in Sleep Health that evaluated people who consistently slept 6.5 hours a night found, irregular sleep significantly increased the risk of all-cause mortality compared with regular sleep, regardless of sleep duration; irregular sleep was associated with a 1.2 to 1.5 times increase in mortality. So, yeah: Even if you sleep the same number of hours, sleep irregularity could make you half again as likely to live a longer, healthier life.

Thinking of joining the ranks of startup founders seeking to address the longevity market? You’ll probably need significant capital, and even that’s no guarantee: People like Bezos, Brin, Page, Ellison, and Thiel have poured hundreds of millions into various startups, with limited apparent success.

But if you could find ways to help people go to bed and wake up at roughly the same time every day? To quote the 2024 Sleep researchers, “Sleep regularity may be a simple, effective target for improving general health and survival.” And if you would like to live longer, embracing sleep regularity and reasonable sleep duration (why not double-dip?) can provide significant lifespan and healthspan returns — and in the process, you’ll be smarter, happier, and more focused and alert.

That’s a hard list of benefits to ignore.

