Want to Make a Big Difference by Taking a Really Small Step? Embrace the Starfish Rule

Sometimes, especially when you run a small business and it feels like you don’t wear just many hats but every single (gosh darn) hat, it can feel like doing small things is but a drop in a very large bucket.

Hold that thought. We’ve been renovating a house for the past two years (don’t ask), which means I make frequent trips to the dump. As with most landfills, trash that has blown from garbage trucks and pickup beds is (literally) littered on the roadside the last mile or so before the turn into the facility. Over that time, I’ve often passed an older white pickup pulled onto the shoulder. Sometimes the driver is sitting inside, other times he’s walking along the ditch.

The other day his pickup was stopped diagonally with its bed toward the ditch. It’s a rural area where cars are few, so I pulled over to see if something was wrong. “You OK?” I said. He stepped out of the ditch holding a large piece of styrofoam. “Yeah, I’m good,” I said. “Just grabbing this.”

“Blow off your truck?” I said. He smiled. “Nope. Every time I go by here, I try to stop and pick up one piece of trash.” The Starfish Rule The “Star Thrower” (more often called “Starfish Story”) is an essay by Loren Eisley from the 1972 book The Unexpected Universe (h/t to writer Sahil Bloom’s newsletter).

Over time, people have revised the story. While the original version is here, this is my favorite adaptation: An old man was walking along the beach when he noticed a young boy picking up starfish and throwing them back into the ocean. Approaching the boy, he said, “Excuse me, but what are you doing?” He replied, “The sun is rising and the tide is going out. If I don’t throw the starfish back in, they’ll die.” The old man shook his head and said, “But there’s too many starfish on this beach. You can’t possibly make a difference.” After thinking for a moment, the boy bent down, picked up another starfish and threw it into the ocean. Then he turned to the old man. “Well,” he said, “I made a difference to that one.” That’s what the man in the white pickup was doing. It’s his version of the Starfish rule. He didn’t pick up all the trash. He picked up just one piece. Which is a lot better than nothing.

Make a Difference The same is true for you. Haven’t had time to spend a few minutes with all of your employees? That’s OK. You can stop and speak to one. Haven’t had time to thank all your customers for their business, and their loyalty? You can reach out to one. Don’t have time to thank all the people who have made a difference in your life? You can take a moment and thank one of them–and, in the process, make a difference in their lives. Whenever you feel overwhelmed by all the stranded starfish on your proverbial beach–whether those starfish are people, or tasks, or goals–instead of feeling defeated, remember that you can make a difference to, or with, at least one of them.

That alone will make it more likely that you’ll reach for another starfish, and another, because the best motivation is success, especially when success makes a genuine difference, however seemingly small. Because doing one small thing, every time you can, will eventually result in major change. Especially in yourself.

