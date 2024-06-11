Want to Make a Great First Impression, and Be Surprisingly Likable? Start Being What Psychologists Term a Positive Opposite

Stand out by understanding what people might assume about you, and then being–in a good way–what they don’t expect.

Since likability matters, most people want to make a great first impression. You surely know the basics. Smile. Make eye contact. Listen a lot more than you speak.

Hold that thought. Some years ago I did a video interview with Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett at the Inc. offices in New York. According to his management rep, Kirk could be in the building for a total of only 25 minutes with a non-negotiable hard-out. We had to get him through security, up the elevators, in position, do the interview, get him back downstairs and into the car–at best, I figured we would get 12 to 15 minutes of actual interview time.

Or not even that, since the band’s sound check ran long and he was 10 minutes late.

When they got off the elevator, his management rep caught my eye and flashed his watch. Kirk said hello and walked over to the windows. “This would be an awesome place to work,” he said. “I’m jealous you get to look at this view every day.” “Actually, I don’t,” I said. “I live in Virginia. I’m just here to talk to you.”

He turned to look at me. “I really appreciate you coming up here for that,” he said. Then he paused. “You seem a little tense. Everything OK?”

“I know you’re on a tight schedule,” I said and glanced towards his management rep. His eyes followed mine. He nodded. “Here’s the thing,” he said. “Since I’ve only done a few interviews like this, and I’m not sure how good I’ll be, we won’t be done until you say we’re done. So, hey: What’s the surfing like in Virginia Beach?”

Here’s the thing. No matter how late the person may be, the first assumption about celebrity interviews is the interview will still end on schedule. (My record is three out of 30 scheduled minutes.)

The second assumption is that celebrities will always defer to their reps, not because the rep is in charge — although they often are, to a surprising degree — but because that way the rep is the bad cop. Think, “I’m sorry [um, no you’re not], but we only have time for one last question.” The third assumption is that celebrities will engage in small talk, but it will be forced. They’re there to do a job: promote a movie, a business, their personal brand — the quicker we get to the underlying reason for the interview, the better.

Now think about what we tend to assume about celebrities, in this case rock stars. Rock stars can be arrogant. Can be aloof. Can be inconsiderable, selfish, and too cool for the room.

Not Kirk. I liked him right away. He was warm, self-effacing, and generous. The video crew also instantly warmed to him. He complimented the set. He complimented how efficiently they got him set up. He smiled and told them, “I tend to talk a lot, so wave at me if I’m rambling on.”

Kirk was a positive opposite: by going against assumptions and expectations, he effortlessly made a great first impression. (He’s just one example. The people who have made the best first impressions on me have always been positive opposites. Unexpected is not only memorable, it’s often delightful.)

Did he plan it that way? I don’t think so; I’ve talked to him since, and he seems like a genuinely nice guy. But you can plan it that way — not in a fake or insincere way, but in a thoughtful way.

All you have to do is consider what people may expect of you, and do the positive opposite. Say you’re interviewing a job candidate; their expectation is they need to impress you. So find something in their background you can immediately compliment. Not only will you turn the expectation tables, but you’ll also help the interviewee feel more comfortable and confident.

Or say you’re at a network event; the expectation is that people who network want something. So find something you can offer, without expectation of return: a referral, a recommendation, an introduction. Be the person who seeks to give rather than hopes to receive. Not only will you turn the expectation tables, but you’ll make a difference, however small, in another person’s life. Or say you’re a celebrity and the first thing you say to me is, “Just so you know, I only agreed to do this interview because I wanted to meet you.” (Right back at you; while I would never say it, that’s why I agreed to do the interview.)

If your position, or industry, or business falls under some sort of stereotype, be the positive opposite. Think about how people assume you will act, and flip those expectations.

CEOs are self-assured. Be the humble one. Salespeople are always selling. Be the one who wants to make genuine personal connections. Rock stars are aloof. Be the one who makes everyone feel at ease and gives generously of their time. Do that — not in a fake way, but because you chose to display a genuine aspect of your personality — and you’ll instantly make a great first impression.

And set the stage for building a meaningful connection, and possibly, in time, a long-term relationship.

