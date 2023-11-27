Want to Raise Kids With Greater Self-Discipline? Play With Them Like This

The ability to overcome setbacks. To temper your disappointment, displeasure, or even anger. To deal with mistakes or failures. To push through discomfort and keep moving forward. All are necessary qualities for entrepreneurs.

And since eight out of 10 entrepreneurs say they would actively encourage their children to be entrepreneurs, clearly helping kids develop self-control is important. Helping them learn to delay gratification. Modeling self-discipline. Providing structure and consequences.

And, oddly enough, playing with them in a certain way, especially when they’re very young. According to a 2020 meta-analysis of 78 research papers spanning four decades of research published in Developmental Review, “fathers’ play in the early years can positively contribute to children’s social, emotional, and cognitive outcomes.” (Don’t worry; we’ll talk about moms in a moment.)

Why do dads play such a key role? According to the researchers, fathers are more likely to spend a portion of their time with children before the age of three engaging in playful interactions, often in the form of “physical play such as rough-and-tumble.” Like tickling. Chasing. Piggyback rides. Bouncing and swinging. The occasional toss in the air.

In short, relatively physical play. The kind of play that tends to lead to the (unintended, but inevitable) occasional bump, or knock, or boo-boo — all of which can lead to developing greater self-control. As the researchers write:

Physical play creates fun, exciting situations in which children have to apply self-regulation. You might have to control your strength, learn when things have gone too far — or maybe your father steps on your toe by accident and you feel cross!

It’s a safe environment in which children can practice how to respond. If they react the wrong way, they might get told off, but it’s not the end of the world — and next time they might remember to behave differently.

Gender norms aside, who does the playing isn’t really important. The nature of the play is what matters; the researchers acknowledge (not sure why they had to acknowledge this) that mothers can also “support” physical play with their young children. And, by extension, every parent should allow some physical play. Jumping up and down on the couch, for example, may not be your idea of acceptable behavior, but the odd mishap or two that results can help your child develop greater self-control.

Because, as the Stoics say, you may not be able to control what happens to you, but you can control how you respond. That requires facing situations requiring you to respond — even at a very young age.

None of which means you should get more aggressive with your kids. But it does mean, if you want them to develop greater self-control, that a little boisterous and rowdy play — again, within reason — might actually be good for them. As the researchers write, “Children are likely to benefit most if they are given different ways to play and interact.”

That gives them different situations to react to.

And learn from.

