Want to Think Like a Billionaire? Follow the 1 Person, 1 Problem Rule

According to PayPal co-founder and first Facebook outside investor Peter Thiel, solving one A-plus problem at a time makes all the difference.

When I worked in manufacturing, productivity was the metric that mattered most. We constantly searched for ways to make improvements. Process changes. Equipment modifications. Improved data collection and analysis. We were good at wringing incremental gains out of a fairly optimized operation.

But we were solving, at best, B-plus problems.

One day a crew ran exceptionally well, beating their already aggressive target by nearly 20 percent. “How did you do that?” I asked an operator. “We didn’t do anything differently,” he said, shrugging and handing me their production schedule. “The jobs just lined up really well.” While his crew had run a number of different jobs, all were similar in terms of size and spec. Some were nearly identical.

“I wish every day was like this,” he said.

And it hit me. Why couldn’t every day be like that? Two of our production lines ran similar products. Instead of lining up jobs for each line based on whatever work-in-progress was ready, what if we influenced upstream operations so we could line up jobs based on the most efficient sequence? Sure, natural variation in workflow, both in terms of customer orders and from other departments, meant the sequencing wouldn’t always be perfect, but the closer we came to the ideal, the better our numbers would be. I dropped all the other projects I had going. Got in a little trouble for it. Missed a bunch of meetings. Missed other deadlines. I spent time with my direct reports, but I didn’t do anything else. All told it took about four weeks to fully implement, but the effort paid off: Within three months (and plenty of arguments with a production control supervisor who hated my intrusion on his turf), overall productivity was up 14 percent.

Optimizing job sequencing was what PayPal co-founder and VC Peter Thiel calls an A-plus problem. At PayPal, Thiel gave every employee one priority to focus on: one A-plus problem.

As Keith Robais (ex-PayPal, LinkedIn, Slide, and Square) explained in a 2014 Stanford lecture: (Peter) used to insist that every single person could only do exactly one thing. And we all rebelled, because it’s so unnatural, so different from every other company where people want to do multiple things, especially as you get more senior. You feel it’s insulting to be asked to do just one thing.

Peter would enforce this pretty strictly. He basicaly would say, “I will not talk to you about anything else except for this one thing that I’ve assigned to you. I don’t want to hear about how great you’re doing in this other area. Just focus until you conquer this one problem.” The insight behind this is that most people will solve problems they understand how to solve. They will solve B-plus problems instead of A-plus problems. A-plus problems are high impact, but they’re difficult. You don’t wake up in the morning with a solution, so you tend to procrastinate them.

So you always solve B-plus things, which does mean you grow and add value … but you never really create that breakthrough idea because no one is spending 100 percent of their time banging their head against the wall every day until they solve it.

Connecting two conveyor guides so they could be moved at the same time? That was a B-plus problem. Adding a reference mark to a machine adjustment dial so it wouldn’t have to be recalibrated? That was a B-plus problem. Optimizing sequencing? That was an A-plus problem worth dropping everything else to solve.

Try it. You’re one person. Pick one problem to solve. The problem you’ve been avoiding. The problem that seems too daunting. The problem that will take considerable time and effort to solve.

Most likely, it’s the problem you’re not sure you can solve, and so you solve other problems instead. Focus solely on that. Sure, it will feel unnatural. You’ll feel like other things are slipping. But that’s OK; solving one A-plus problem beats solving dozens of B-plus problems.

Because anyone can solve B-plus problems. Solving A-plus problems is what will make your business — and you — truly stand out.

