Warren Buffett Says This Is the Most Important Decision You May Ever Make

While it doesn’t sound like an investment, in some ways it is: in yourself, and the person you care for most.

For a guy who runs an $880 billion company, Warren Buffett actually makes few decisions.

Take his “only buy if you intend to hold, possibly forever” principle. Buffett decided to own American Express stock in 1991. He decided to own Coca-Cola stock in 1998. Those are 20- and 30-year decisions, made once.

But what is the one decision Buffett feels is the most important he — and you — will make? Deciding whom you will spend your life with.

As Buffett said in 2017:

You will move in the direction of the people that you associate with. So it’s important to associate with people that are better than yourself… and actually the most important decision many of you will make will be the spouse you choose.

You want to associate with people who are the kind of person you’d like to be. You’ll move in that direction. And the most important person by far in that respect is your spouse.

I can’t overemphasize how important that is. Research backs him up. A Washington University in St. Louis study determined people with relatively prudent and reliable partners tend to perform better at work: earn more promotions, make more money, and — most importantly — feel more satisfied with their jobs and lives.

The researchers call it “partner conscientiousness,” an attribute — possessed by your significant other, whether or not (or at least not yet) possessed by you — that predicts future income, likelihood of promotion, and job satisfaction.

Why? According to the researchers, “conscientious” partners perform more household tasks and exhibit more pragmatic behaviors than their spouses are, in time, likely to emulate and promote a more satisfying home life… all of which enables and motivates their partners to focus more on work. As one of the researchers writes, “These results demonstrate that the dispositional characteristics of the person one marries influence important aspects of one’s professional life.” Or in non-research speak, a good partner sets a good example and makes it possible for you to be a better you.

As Buffett said in the HBO documentary Becoming Warren Buffett, his wife Susan, who passed away in 2004, shaped his life and success. “What happened with me would not have happened without her,” Buffett says.

That’s also true — although I’m in no way comparing my success to Buffett’s — for me. My wife is incredibly organized, juggling family, multiple jobs, and our rental property business. She sets goals and achieves those goals. Her level of “partner conscientiousness” at times bothered me until I realized her level of focus implicitly challenged my inherent laziness. In time, I realized — through her example — that the best way to get more done… is to actually get more done.

All of which makes sense. As Jim Rohn says, we are the average of the five people we spend the most time with, and that’s particularly true where your significant other is concerned. Bad habits rub off. Poor tendencies rub off.

Fortunately, good habits and tendencies rub off, too. Plus, if one person is extremely organized and keeps your household train running on time, that frees the other up to focus more on work, whatever form that work might take. (Of course, in a perfect world, both people would more or less equally share train-running duties so that both can better focus on their careers, again whether those roles are inside or outside the home.)

That doesn’t mean you should choose your life partner based solely on their level of conscientiousness. As the researchers say, “Marrying a conscientious partner could at first sound like a recipe for a rigid and lackluster lifestyle.”

Nor am I suggesting you end your relationship if you feel your partner is lacking in partner conscientiousness. But clearly having a conscientious and prudent partner is part of the recipe for a better, more rewarding career and life — so instead of expecting your partner to change, think about what you can do to be more supportive of your partner. Maybe you can take care of more of the household chores. Or take a larger role in managing finances. Or take on a greater role in all the things that go into raising kids and “running” a family.

The best way to lead is by example, and in time your increase in partner’s conscientiousness may rub off on and increase your partner’s conscientiousness, which will in turn rub off on you… creating a virtuous cycle that results in a mutually supportive team.

Then you’ll both be more successful, in whatever way you choose to define success. Which will help you both live a more satisfying, fulfilling life.

Can’t beat that.

