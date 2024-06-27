What Do Jeff Bezos and the Olympic Games Have in Common? Why Successful People Avoid the Blank Check Syndrome

Is your budget a plan with a hard cap, or more of a blank check? The mindset you embrace for spending can make all the difference in your success.

Like sports fans who love to evaluate various team decisions and outcomes, a friend loves to analyze other businesses: how they fare against their competition, what they appear to be doing right or wrong, what their margins might be — not in a schadenfreude-y way, but out of genuine interest. (He loves the game of business.)

Which makes the upcoming Paris Olympics of particular interest, especially since an Oxford study published in Environment and Planning found that the 30 Summer and Winter Games held between 1960 and 2016 ran over budget by an average of 172 percent.

Yep: 172 percent. (If you’re keeping score, the 1976 Montreal Games ran 720 percent over budget and it took 30 years to pay off the debt issued to build facilities; deficits from the 2004 Athens Games had a follow-on effect that helped cripple the Greek economy.) Why?

The Oxford researchers identify six key drivers, all of interest to entrepreneurs: irreversibility, fixed deadlines, blank-check syndrome, tight coupling, long planning horizons, and the eternal-beginner syndrome (referring to the fact that no new host has ever done anything remotely like what it needs to do — such as considering the economic and political climate, labor market, etc. — to stage the Olympics).

Some of the above are obvious. Meeting fixed deadlines often results in spending more; if a venue needs to be ready by July 26 and you’re running behind, you may have to throw more money (overtime, expediting materials, etc.) at the problem. The same is true for irreversibility: unlike a Bezos-ian two-way door decision, hosting the Olympics is a decision you can’t reverse.

My favorite, though, is the blank-check syndrome. As the researchers write: All (Olympic) Games, without exception, have cost overrun.

It is worth considering this point carefully. A budget is typically established as the maximum — or, alternatively, the expected — value to be spent on a capital investment. However, in the Games the budget is more like a fictitious minimum that is consistently overspent. Further, even more than in other megaprojects, each budget is established with a legal requirement for the host city and government to guarantee that they will cover the cost overruns of the Games.

Our data suggest that this guarantee is akin to writing a blank check for the event, with certainty that the cost will be more than what has been quoted. In practice, the bid budget is more of a down payment than it is a budget; further installments will follow, written on the blank check. Think about that in entrepreneurial terms. You decide to launch a business and develop a budget. Great.

But then the build-out on the space you leased turns out to be higher than expected. Supply costs turn out to be higher. Hofstadter’s law rears its ugly head, and the actual launch date turns out to be months past your original projection, and in the meantime you spend money without revenue to offset.

As the Oxford folks would say, your budget turned out to be a fictitious minimum, more of a down payment than a fixed amount. That’s why, for many entrepreneurs, deciding to launch a business can be a little like writing a blank check. That’s especially true when you experience a little sunk-cost fallacy, the tendency to follow through on something you’ve already invested heavily in. (Think, “I’ve come this far–I have to see it through.”)

All of which leads us back to Jeff Bezos.

According to Bezos, there are two basic kinds of decisions you can make: One-Way Doors: Like selling your company. Or quitting your job. Figuratively jumping off a cliff. Once you make a one-way door decision, there’s no going back.

Like selling your company. Or quitting your job. Figuratively jumping off a cliff. Once you make a one-way door decision, there’s no going back. Two-Way Doors. Starting a side hustle. Offering a new service. Introducing new pricing schemes. While two-way door decisions might feel momentous, with a little time and effort (often a lot less than you think) they can be modified or reversed. Unfortunately, it’s easy to mistake a two-way-door decision for a one-way-door decision. Or to be over-cautious and assume that two-way doors are actually one-way; do that, and you can become paralyzed and make no decision at all.

Unlike agreeing to host the Olympics, starting a business is a two-way door. You can always change your mind.

More importantly, you can look at many decisions along the way as two-way rather than one-way doors. Say you budget — if only because that’s all you can truly afford — $10,000 for equipment and supplies. A few weeks in you realize the actual cost will be $12,000. Does your check have to be blank? No. You can modify your supply orders. You can scale back on equipment. You can make decisions that change your plans but don’t change your budget. That’s the real lesson to be learned from Olympic cost overruns. Once the plan is in place, organizers tend to fulfill that plan, regardless of eventual cost. (That was the case in Montreal, where organizers spent 13 times the amount budgeted.)

Instead, see your budget as the plan to fulfill, and your plan (scale, timelines, etc.) as the check that is blank — or that is infinitely modifiable. Do what you have to do to stay under budget.

See unchangeable constraints not as a problem, but as a competitive advantage: a 2017 study published in the Academy of Management Journal found that resource constraints tend to improve creativity, problem-solving, and overall performance. Nearly every successful founder I’ve spoken to is grateful for those lean early years: the bootstrapped, scrappy, thankful-for-everything-that-came-their-way days. They didn’t have money to throw at problems. They didn’t have time to wait for the perfect solution. They didn’t enjoy the luxury of lingering over every decision.

Instead, they had to be creative. They had to adapt. They had to make choices, move on, assess the results, make more choices. Looking back, every one of them feels early constraints built the foundation for later success.

See your budget as a one-way door. See everything else you plan, and do, as a two-way door. That’s the best way to ensure you don’t run out of money.

And that you will develop the skills and experience you need to build a thriving business.

