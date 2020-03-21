Most people are willing to lend a hand when asked for help.
Fewer people offer help before they are asked, and even fewer when there is little expectation of recognition or thanks -- even though those might be the moments when showing kindness can make the biggest difference.
One is Demond Germany, the owner of Scratch Steakhouse and Lounge in Louisville, Ohio.
Jon West recently decided to surprise his wife Lisa with an in-home "date night" by ordering two dinners from Scratch Steakhouse for delivery.
When the food arrived, a few items were missing. Lisa called the restaurant, spoke with Demond, and he determined the delivery service had failed to deliver everything her husband had ordered.
Then, as Lisa says:
Demond then asked if Jon and I had been into the restaurant before. I told him no because we have eight children (ranging in age from 18 to 3 year-old twins) so it's a little hard for us to get out of the house...
(Demond) tells me that he wants to not only replace our dinners but treat our entire family to dinner and says he will deliver it personally! I was blown away!
The restaurant owner's gesture was certainly generous; he went well above and beyond to fix a problem he didn't even cause. But what he couldn't know is that Lisa and Jon are rarely able to go out alone: Not only do they have eight children, but one of their twins requires 24-hour care due to a chronically depressed immune system and they don't have a sitter able to handle her needs.
As Lisa says:
I am sure he also wasn't aware... that I had shared difficult news with our family and friends today regarding our sweet, medically-complex miracle of a daughter.
Demond didn't do anything extraordinary.
But then again, he did.
Every job... every role... every function is more than a process. Restaurant owners know how to run restaurants. Business owners know how to run businesses. Employees know how to do their jobs.
But what is often lost is the people side.
Demond could have simply blamed the delivery service. Or he could have replaced the missing items. From his point of view, either action would have "solved" the problem.
But he went a little farther, all without realizing just what a difference his gesture would turn out to make.
When you see an opportunity to help, step in. When you see someone struggling, step in.
Take a moment to make a difference in another person's life.
Not just because it's good business, but because it's the right thing to do.
And because it will make a real difference in your life.
Because the best way to feel good is to do good.