It’s natural to look for input when we need to make decisions. Even if asking for advice doesn’t come naturally, we’re trained to actively solicit opinions, to bounce ideas off other people, and to run an idea up a few flagpoles in order to tap into the brain power of the many.

Sometimes that approach works.

But when you need to make a big decision, it can also be the worst approach. Take Ed Sheeran and “Love Yourself,” a song he originally wrote for his own album, Divide. Sheeran, who frequently wrote for other artists, passed the song on to Justin Bieber. The single was nominated for a Grammy and was Billboard’s #1 song of 2016.

According to Sheeran: I remember playing that to people and them being like, “Eh.” And so I gave it away.

And now, it’s like, “Why did you give it away? You never played this to us!”

Maybe Sheeran didn’t believe strongly in the song, either. Or maybe he did… and then didn’t after he asked for feedback.

The main power wielded by group think is the power of the middle ground. Groups grind away the edges and the sharp corners. After all the input, and feedback, and devil’s advocacy, what remains is safe and secure.

And similar.

If you want to be different–if you want to achieve differently–the only opinion that truly matters is yours. Group decisions give you an out. Other people can be at least partly responsible. Other people can be wrong. When you make the decision, everything rests on you: your vision, your passion, your motivation, and your sense of responsibility.

Which means you’ll try harder if only to prove others wrong. You’ll do everything possible to make it happen. You’ll fight through every obstacle and roadblock, if only to prove yourself right.

As Sheehan says: I’d gone round this bloke’s house, and I played him a song three times on acoustic guitar. Then I came to America and played it for a couple of people. They emailed him and he emailed me, saying, “What the f? This is the best song! This is the thing!”

And I was like, “Dude, I literally played that for you three times a week ago and you weren’t feeling it then.” It’s very much like they say, “How many music industry people does it take to change a lightbulb? One… and 99 to ask each other what they think of it.”

When you need to make a big decision, here’s how to consider input and opinions from others, while still making sure you–and only you–make the final decision: 1. Start with your idea…

Choose something you believe in late at night, but in the cold light of day hesitate to try.

Or choose an idea you’ve been told will never work. 2. … then seek data, not opinions.

Input from other people is useful, but only if you see that input as data points and not opinions. Opinions carry extra weight, like the weight of credibility (“He’s really smart, so I’m sure he’s right”), the weight of swimming against the tide (“If it turns out he’s right, I’ll never hear the end of it”), or the weight of safety (“Yeah, there probably is a reason no one has tried this before”).

For example, “I think you’re crazy to try to open a store in that market,” is an opinion. It may be accurate. It may not be accurate. Who knows? It’s just an opinion.

If you value the person’s opinion, ask them how he or she arrived at that opinion. Always look for the data behind the conclusion. Otherwise, ignore everything that isn’t data–warnings, cautionary tales, and well-intentioned but poorly founded advice–since you already know all those things anyway.

3. Evaluate the data. Data analysis is easy when opinions and “weight” are stripped away.

Make a list of pros and cons. Apply sensitivities. Be objective. Be smart.

You know how. 4. Decide how strongly you believe…

Analysis will only take you so far since critical thinking tends to steer decisions toward conventional wisdom. An innovative product only looks like a sure thing in hindsight. The emergence of a new industry only seems inevitable after it has emerged.

At some point, someone believed when others didn’t. 5. …and then decide if that someone is you.

If you believe when others don’t–and a major portion of that belief is based on analysis, not gut feeling–then go for it. Start a business. Sell a business. Enter a new market. Take a chance on a new product.

Go for it, knowing you’ll go harder and faster and longer because the only person that really matters made the decision. You.

