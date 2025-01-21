Went to Hilton Head with extended family over the holidays. Some of the college-age kids asked me to play Ping-Pong. I used to be fairly good, but haven’t played Ping-Pong in over a decade.

Sized up the competition. Faster reflexes. Greater agility. Plenty of advantages conferred by a 40-odd-year age differences. Realized that if I wanted to win, I needed to play a loser’s game. Which, counterintuitive as it sounds, is a mindset that frequently applies to business. In his 1973 book Extraordinary Tennis for the Ordinary Player, the late Simon Ramo, a prominent scientist and businessman, said recreational tennis and professional tennis players should approach their games differently:

Amateur tennis players should focus on keeping the ball in play. According to Ramo, 80 percent of points between recreational players are won simply because the other player wasn’t able to return a returnable shot. In tennis terms, let the other player make unforced errors.

Professional tennis players should focus on making great shots, because great shots are what win points. Pro players can, most of the time, return returnable shots. To win a point, you have to hit shots the other person can’t return. In tennis terms, hit winners. In my case, my skills were too rusty to consistently hit winners. But what I could do is keep the ball in play and let my opponents make mistakes. Which they did. While Ramo arguably could have come up with a better term for it (who wants embrace an approach with the word “loser” in it?), I played a loser’s game. Nothing flashy, nothing spectacular – just solid, consistent, patient.

Had I tried to play a winner’s game, I probably could have managed a few fancy shots, but I would have missed way more than I made. And would have lost. Success Is Often Based on Embracing a Loser’s Game Say you want to build long-term customer relationships. You could purchase robust, comprehensive customer relationship management software, collect reams of data on interactions and purchases and inquiries, and occasionaly wow customers with your extensive knowledge of their wants, needs, and preferences.

You could spend a lot of time and money trying to play a winner’s game. Or you could just make sure you regularly follow up and occasionally reach out. While most of your customers would enjoy it if you hit a winner, what they care about most is that you don’t make unforced errors. Consistency, reliability, and dependable service typically matter more than flashy wins.

The same is true for leadership. It’s hard to hit winners as a leader, but it’s relatively straightforward to avoid making unforced errors. Deliver when you make a promise. Step in when you need to step in. Follow up when you say you’ll follow up. Do that, and you may not be an exceptional, but you’ll be a really, really good leader. The same is true in your personal life. If you want to be healthier, you could do a deep-dive into whatever the latest fad might be (hi, magnesium supplements!) in the hopes of hitting a winner. Or you could just avoid eating crappy foods, and make sure you don’t let yourself be inactive for too many days in a row. For most of us, in most areas of our life, playing a (ugh) loser’s game by avoiding unforced errors tends to make a bigger difference than trying to hit winners, especially if you then miss some of those shots.

Is that always the case? Of course not. Billion-dollar businesses are rarely built by playing a loser’s game. But multimillion-dollar businesses often result from being more consistent and reliable than the competition: by trying your best to avoid making unforced errors – and when you do miss a shot, dealing with it right away so you don’t compound the error. Which Makes You a Winner As I walked up the stairs, I heard one of the kids say, “I don’t know how he won. We’re all better than him.” I smiled to myself, because in some ways he was right. Each had hit a few better shots. Each had smashed at least one shot – like serving an ace in tennis, smashes are flashy and cool – when one of my returns bounced too high.

But I was OK with that, because playing a loser’s game – keeping the overall odds in my favor – meant I had to be willing to give up a point here or there. As then-Jets head coach Herm Edwards famously said, “This is what’s great about sports: You. Play. To. Win. The. Game.” Even if – sometimes especially if – playing to win means playing a loser’s game.

