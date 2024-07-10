Why 7-Eleven Is Betting Its $72 Billion Future on Two Simple (Yet for Many, Impossible to Guess) Words

Even though I pass a 7-Eleven every time I leave my house, until yesterday I had been in the store only once in the past 10 years, when I made a late-night run for a 9-volt battery for a smoke detector.

Statistically, that makes me unusual. 7-Eleven is the world’s largest convenience store chain with more than 12,000 locations in the U.S. alone, and did over $72 billion in sales last year. Think of 7-Eleven and you probably picture gasoline, cigarettes, Slurpees, and hot dogs.

Which is a problem. As Ryuichi Isaka, president and CEO of 7-Eleven’s parent company, says, “We believe that we need to change our business model from one that relies on gasoline and cigarettes to one in which customers choose us based on our products. The key to this change is fresh food.”

Fresh food?

In a broad way, that makes sense. Cigarette sales have declined for decades; in the past 20 years, total cigarette sales have dropped by more than half. Gasoline sales are only somewhat down, but while the shift to hybrid and electric vehicles is slow, a steeper decline seems inevitable. It also makes sense in a more specific way. In Japan, 7-Eleven has slowly become a destination rather than a last resort by offering fresh (and affordable) food and beverages, an assortment of daily goods, and delivery services. Many in Japan don’t go to 7-Eleven because they ran out of something, or are desperate for any kind of food; they go because they choose to.

“We want to create a store where customers are motivated to come because of our offerings of fresh food, original beverages at the counter, and private brand items,” Isaka says.

In part, that means transferring the success of Seven-Eleven Japan’s food business to the U.S. Which is easier said than done. American 7-Elevens already sell a lot of food. Last year’s sales total $17 billion, nearly a quarter of overall sales: 315 million cups of coffee, 153 million Slurpees, 99 million pieces of pizza, and about 100 million hot dogs. The goal is to sell even more food — since, unlike gas or tobacco, overall food demand is unlikely to decline — and significantly shift sales to store-brand items where vertical integration should yield greater margins.

That’s why 7-Eleven is working with food supplier Warabeya to not only create new products but also build a supply chain that delivers fresh rather than frozen products on a daily — or even multiple times a day — basis.

But that will take time. I checked out my nearby 7-Eleven yesterday, and the food options haven’t really changed. It will take a shift in consumer perception, although made easier by the fact so many people stop in a 7-Eleven just for coffee. While advertising will certainly help, millions of people will naturally be exposed to different food options when they make their semi-regular coffee stops.

Size is 7-Eleven’s advantage, yet also its disadvantage. Seizing the opportunities presented by shifting to a different food model will be a massive logistical undertaking, albeit one made easier by the company’s massive data set; aside from point-of-purchase data, more than 95 million people are enrolled in the company’s loyalty program. 7-Eleven is also making a sizable investment in screens that will display targeted ads designed to spark impulse consumption.

And then there’s delivery, the company’s fastest-growing segment (which is more profitable, since the average dollar amount of a delivery order tends to be double that of an in-store purchase). Still, matching the success, and consumer perception, of Japan’s 7-Elevens seems daunting. For many, 7-Eleven is more of a last resort for food. (I would go straight to the protein bar aisle.)

Upgrading at least some of the stores will also be important; my nearby 7-Eleven isn’t well-kept or maintained. (Again, I would go straight to the protein bar aisle.)

But it’s a much better bet than sitting still. Convenience stores make their money by selling customers things they didn’t walk in to buy. A snack after you stop to fill up with gas. A breakfast burrito to go with the pack of cigarettes you needed. As the number of gas and cigarette stops decreases, something needs to replace them.

7-Eleven is hoping that something will, increasingly, be food.

Will the strategy work? That’s something I can’t predict. But you can take a lesson from the attempt. As Captain Obvious would say, over the long term what got you here won’t keep you here, because of shifts in consumer tastes, shifts in market trends, shifts in supply costs and fulfillment models, and so on. Take a friend who owns a bike shop. For a while, he resisted the shift to electric bikes, if only because they rubbed the purist in him the wrong way. Finally, he relented, and now electric bikes make up nearly half of his sales and well over half of his profits.

7-Eleven sees the future coming and is taking steps it hopes will meet it.

And so should you.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.