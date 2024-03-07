Why Adam Grant Says You Don’t Owe Anyone a Favor

People who help you appreciate heartfelt expressions of gratitude — but they don’t want offers of reciprocity.

I was standing backstage at the end of a Def Leppard concert when lead singer Joe Elliott walked by, dripping with sweat, clearly spent. “That was awesome,” I said. “You were great!”

He slowed and grimaced. “That’s nice of you to say,” he said. “But I was crap.” I felt bad, thinking my intended compliment seemed to make him feel worse.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Then I realized I felt bad for another reason. Hold that thought.

Recently Adam Grant shared a story about a colleague who thanked him for a referral. She sent a beautiful note about how much she appreciated the connection. As Grant writes: I was thrilled to hear the therapist had been helpful. But there was one sentence at the end of the note that didn’t sit right with me.

Her closing line was “I owe you one.”

Although I appreciate the gesture, I’m not the Godfather! My help doesn’t come with strings attached. If I take the time to do something for you, it’s not because I’m a matcher looking for something in return. It’s because I aspire to be a giver — I enjoy being helpful. My effort to support you means that I think highly of you and might even care about you. When you say you owe me, it reduces my investment in you to an accounting transaction. In the same way we give compliments because we want other people to feel better about themselves — genuine recognition rewards effort and accomplishment, and builds self-esteem and confidence — we often say “I owe you” as a way to show gratitude. I wouldn’t “owe you one” if I didn’t appreciate what you had done for me. The promise of reciprocity is an expression of gratitude for value received.

Except it’s not. If I help you, it’s because I want to — not because I assume or hope you’ll later do something for me. (My actual hope is that you don’t return the favor, because I prefer to be the one who gives, not receives.)

Do I hope you’ll be appreciative? Yes, because appreciation follows value: Your appreciation tells me whatever I did, however small, was helpful, or made a difference. But do I want you to “owe me”? No.

The same is true for compliments. We praise people because we want them to feel good, and we praise them because it makes us feel good.

But what if someone doesn’t accept your compliment? I’m the king of that. Compliment a book I wrote and I’ll say, “Thanks, but I wish I had included more stories.” Compliment a keynote address and I’ll say, “Thanks, but that one joke sure fell flat.” Compliment a hardwood floor I laid and I’ll point to the one board in the corner I shouldn’t have used. In part, those responses are a defense mechanism; I’m uncomfortable with praise, especially in person. I also respond that way because I have high standards for myself. I, like you, am my worst critic. We always want to do better, so it’s natural to focus on what we can improve rather than what we did well. It’s natural to critique ourselves.

Yet those are just excuses. Deflecting a compliment is, ultimately, selfish. Deflect a compliment, and you spoil the moment for the person who just praised you.

So does saying, “I owe you one,” even though you may feel uncomfortable asking for a favor. Or asking for help. Or consideration. Or kindness. When someone compliments you, be gracious. Smile. Say, “Thank you. I really appreciate it.” And stop there. Accept the moment for what it is: a chance to feel good about yourself, and, more important, to let another person feel good about themself, too. Praise is a gift that means as much to the giver as it does to the recipient.

If you let it.

When someone helps you, be gracious. Say thank you. Share why their help was meaningful. Share your appreciation, respect, and gratitude. And stop there. Accept the moment for what it is: a chance for someone else to feel good about the difference they made in your life — with no strings or implied future reciprocity attached.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.