Why Aren’t More Smart People Rich? A Nobel Prize-Winning Economist Says These 3 Personality Traits Predict Financial Success

And if the research on success and achievement isn’t enough, Mark Cuban also agrees.

If you had to pick one attribute that contributes the most to success, what would you choose? Education, maybe. Opportunities. Wealthy parents (which research shows can make a huge difference).

Or maybe you’d choose intelligence. Makes sense: Just about any highly successful businessperson you can name is really, really smart.

But that’s correlation, not causation. When Nobel Prize-winning economist James Heckman asked people how great a role innate intelligence plays in financial success — like how much the difference between my income and yours, for example, is based on our relative IQs — most people said 25 percent. Some went as high as 50 percent. But they’re wrong.

Heckman’s research revealed that innate intelligence plays, at best, a 1 to 2 percent role in a child’s future success. Instead, financial success is correlated with personality traits that make up conscientiousness: self-discipline, perseverance, and diligence.

The study’s findings mesh nicely with Mark Cuban’s position on what contributes most to success. According to Cuban: It’s not about money or connections. It’s the willingness to outwork and outlearn everyone.

Granted, luck also plays a major role in success. As the authors of a Cornell study wrote, “The maximum success never coincides with the maximum talent, and vice versa. Our simulation clearly shows that such a factor is just pure luck.” But you can’t control luck.

And you can only partly control IQ. While you can certainly become more educated, fluid intelligence — the ability to think logically and solve problems independent of acquired knowledge — is definitely trainable.

But what you can control is how conscientious you are. How diligent you are. How persistent you are. How hard you work — and how hard you work to learn.

Everyone defines success differently, as well they should. But if you happen to define success by traditional measures, like professional achievement or fortune or fame, hard work is the great equalizer.

On the other hand, if your definition of success leans heavily toward the quality of personal relationships, maintaining a positive work-life balance, or making a meaningful difference in the lives of others, hard work is still the great equalizer. Great relationships require significant effort. Work-life balance requires significant effort. Making a meaningful difference in other people’s lives requires significant effort. People who make the most of their lifetime work hard to improve the quality of the life hours they carve out. People who stand out for serving others work harder to leverage their skills and experiences; that’s how they’re able to make such a meaningful difference.

We can’t control whether we possess certain inherent advantages. But we can control our level of persistence, self-discipline, and diligence. You control how wise we work to become. We can choose to out-work and out-learn.

Those things you can control. Which is great, because science says those things will have the biggest impact on your success.

