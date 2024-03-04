And everything to do with listening, and asking simple, deep-ish questions.

I suck at small talk, but I’m pretty good at deep-ish talk. And I’m really good at social jiu-jitsu.

Like the time I was in Dubai for a speaking gig. When I was introduced to one of the organizers, he said, “Wait. I wanted to meet you, and we just spent the last 10 minutes talking about my life in Dubai.”

That’s social jiu-jitsu: the ancient art of getting people to talk about themselves, and asking deep-ish questions. Or what Charles Duhigg, in his excellent new book Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection, calls being a supercommunicator: knowing the right thing to say, knowing how to break through to almost anyone, and figuring out how to connect in the most unlikely circumstances.

Why are some people better at connecting with others? In my case — although I’m hardly a supercommunicator — whatever skill I have stems from shyness. Since I was uncomfortable meeting new people, I learned to shift the focus to them. I also learned to ask deep-ish questions.

Say we’re introduced. I might ask what you do. Or I might not; I hate that question since it always leads to your then asking what I do, which means I have to answer and then find a way to shift the focus back to you. But let’s pretend I do. My favorite follow-up? Some version of, “That sounds really hard.” (While not a question, it still works a treat. Everyone’s job is hard, and when you recognize and validate that fact, they naturally open up and talk about themselves.)

If you’re a leader, I might say, “Have you had a hard time retaining good people?” If the answer is no, my follow-up could be, “Everyone else seems to. What are you doing differently?” Flattering question, one you’ll be delighted to answer. And we’re off. If you’re in customer service, I might say, “Oh, wow. That sounds hard. What’s the toughest situation you typically have to deal with?” And we’re off.

The first follow-up question should be deep-ish, but also simple: how they do what they do. Why they do what they do. Or how what they do feels. Or what they enjoy, or dislike the most about it. Or what they would like to someday do instead. Once the deep-ish door is open, follow-up questions are easier and easier to find. Because every person, once you scratch the surface, is interesting.

And we, to ourselves, are not, even though a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that approximately 40 percent of what we say involves telling other people about our subjective experiences: what we think or feel. In fact, we’re compelled to talk about ourselves: The same study also found that talking about ourselves causes a spike in activity in parts of our brains associated with the sense of reward and satisfaction we get from money, food, and even sex.

I know what I think and feel. I don’t know what you think and feel. So instead of sharing your situation, your experience, or your feelings, ask follow-up questions instead.

Think it won’t work? A Harvard study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that asking two follow-up questions dramatically increases how likable other people perceive you to be.

As the researchers write: We converse with others to learn what they know — their information, stories, preferences, ideas, thoughts, and feelings …

In particular, asking questions that follow up on the other person’s responses causes and conveys better listening, understanding, validation, and care. The question asker’s responsiveness, in turn, is likely to cause him or her to be better liked by the question answerer.

Imagines someone who listens. Understands. Validates. Cares.

Someone who, as Duhigg writes, asks questions that invite vulnerable responses. As long as you match that vulnerability, you’ll be more popular. More likely to be seen as a leader. More frequently asked for advice or guidance. That kind of person? That’s someone people want to connect with.

Research backs that up, too. In a series of studies published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, strangers who were forced to have deeper conversations felt less awkward, more connected, and a lot happier after those conversations than they expected to feel. While participants predicted that answering a question from a stranger like, “What is one of the more embarrassing moments in your life?” would make them feel extremely awkward and uncomfortable, the opposite turned out to be true.

Oddly enough, the more awkward and uncomfortable a conversation sounded, the more they tended to enjoy the conversation. The more they felt they bonded with the other person. The more they liked the other person. Yep: The deeper the conversation, especially with someone you don’t know, the more likely you’ll enjoy it — and the happier you’re likely to feel afterward.

Even though, because you used a little social jiu-jitsu and asked a few deep-ish questions, the other person did most of the connecting.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.