Why Did the NFL Go Back on Its Promise Not to Schedule Any Games This Christmas? The Answer to All Your Questions Is Money

Even though Wednesdays are problematic in terms of scheduling, the audience–and revenue– is too big to pass up.

Santa Claus gets ready to speak to fans before the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.. Photo: Getty Images

Three NFL games were played last Christmas Day, with an average of 28 million viewers watching each game. Surprising?

Hardly. The NFL dominates broadcast television. The top 14 telecasts of 2023 were all football games, as were 28 of the top 30. (Somehow Next Level Chef made it into the top 30, but likely only because that episode followed the Super Bowl.)

Christmas. Good for retailers, good for the NFL. (Not so good for the NBA, for whom Christmas Day has been the second most important date on its calendar, aside from the Finals. The worst-rated NFL game last Christmas drew twice as many viewers as all five NBA games combined.)

But not on certain days. Last December, NFL executive vice president of media distribution Hans Schroeder told the Wall Street Journal the NFL wouldn’t hold Christmas Day games when the holiday falls on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

Makes sense: While Monday and Thursday night games already result in less time for player recovery, Tuesday and Wednesday games could be even more physically problematic, and would also make crafting the season’s schedule even more difficult. 2023’s games, when Christmas fell on a Monday? They “fit” the schedule. This year, when Christmas falls on a Wednesday? Not so much.

Except the NFL just announced at least one, and possibly two games will be played this Christmas. “The fans clearly spoke,” Schroeder says. “There’s a big demand.” (The NFL says it will reserve Christmas slots for teams that played the previous Saturday, giving them an “extra” day to recover and prep.)

Sure, the fans “spoke.” But so did the money.

And the metrics. Three years ago Nielsen television ratings began incorporating so-called out-of-home data — people who watched a game in someone else’s home, at a bar or restaurant, etc. — in viewership totals. As a result, ratings are both more accurate and much higher. For example, just over 40 percent of last Thanksgiving’s Cowboys-Commanders audience was out-of-home.

And that’s why the NFL will play at least one game this Christmas Day; the audience — especially when you factor in the “let’s turn on the game” out-of-home audience — is massive. So is the money: since advertisers love eyeballs, a TV network will likely pay somewhere around $200 million for the privilege. Will the players love it? The two or possibly four teams that play on Christmas Day likely won’t. But players on the other 28 or 30 won’t care.

Yet in at least one way, every player will in a positive way care, since TV revenue goes toward the salary cap. The NFL salary cap is currently set at 48 percent of total league and club revenue. More revenue? That’s more money to divvy up. (If you’re wondering, the salary cap for the 2024 NFL season is set at $255.4 million per team, an increase of around $30 million each over 2023.)

Christmas Day games, even on a Wednesday? Too many potential viewers. Too much money to pass up, both now and in the future. The bigger the audience size, the greater the short-term revenue, and the greater negotiating leverage the league will have the next time television rights come up for renewal. The same is true for streaming. Last year’s Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game was streamed exclusively on Peacock. This year, week one’s Eagles versus (an opponent to be named later) game will be played in Brazil and will be available only on Peacock. Amazon Prime gets an exclusive playoff game.

More revenue now, greater leverage later when it comes time to negotiate rights with the networks.

Which is the real lesson. The NFL is following the money, as well it should. Make no mistake: pro football, like every sport, is entertainment. The sport is only a competition for players and coaches; for the rest of us — even if you use the pronoun “we” to refer to your favorite team — pro football is entertainment. And the NFL clearly knows how to entertain. And engage. And deliver.

When your customers speak — not just with feedback, but with money — listen. And evolve. And adapt.

Because what you want to provide is important, but what they want you to deliver is what really matters.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.