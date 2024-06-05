Why Did Tom Hanks Unselfishly Change His ‘Forrest Gump’ Accent to Match His Young Co-Star’s? It’s a Brilliant Lesson in Emotional Intelligence

A little reframing, a little humility, and a lot of emotional intelligence helped Hanks create an iconic character.

Hear “run, Forrest, run!” and you probably picture Michael Conner Humphreys, the actor who played young Forrest in Forrest Gump.

But what you might not know is that Humphreys almost lost the role. Early on in filming (h/t to Billy Oppenheimer’s consistently excellent newsletter), Humphreys was struggling to mimic the accent Tom Hanks was using.

As Hanks says: [Director] Bob Zemeckis came to me and said, “Hey, we got a problem here. You gotta teach this kid to talk the way you want to talk.”

(Michael) was from deep in Mississippi, and he had this hard “g” at the end. … If he said thinking, it was thinking-g. It wasn’t making, it was making-g. I asked what his father did, and he said, “He makes guh-rease. It goes into all sorts of pro-duct-ts-.” I thought, “Well, this (the accent) is it. Why don’t I just talk the way he talks right now?” That was the vernacular we spoke in, and it was priceless.

Hanks could have gotten frustrated. He could have said, “Teaching this kid to talk differently is not my job.” He could have told Zemeckis to replace Humphreys with another actor.

Instead, as Oppenheimer writes, he made the choice to adapt to another actor’s accent and mannerisms — and in the process, created the iconic character of Forrest Gump. The story is a great example of cognitive reframing. In simple terms, reframing means viewing a situation or a problem from a different perspective. In Hanks’ case, all it took was to look at the situation from Humphrey’s perspective. Humphreys was a kid. He wasn’t trained. He wasn’t experienced. Asking him to change wasn’t working, and probably wouldn’t.

But Hanks, a skilled, experienced, Oscar-winning actor, could change, and not only make the situation better but also avoid making himself — and others — feel bad.

Keep in mind research shows reframing can help in a variety of situations.

A study published in Emotion found that reinterpreting a stimulus (viewing a situation or an event differently) can significantly reduce feelings of fear. A study published in the Journal of Evidence-Based Psychotherapies found that reframing can increase pain tolerance and decrease pain intensity. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology found that reframing can significantly reduce feelings of stress and anxiety.

The key is to make your emotions — or a difficult situation — work for you, not against you, by viewing things from a different angle. As Inc. colleague Justin Bariso recommends, when you’re frustrated, take a step back and ask yourself a few basic questions: How serious is this problem? Am I getting worked up over nothing? In the case of Forrest Gump, the accent difference was clearly a problem. But it wasn’t an unsolvable problem, nor was it a one-sided problem. Ultimately it was Humphreys’s and Hanks’s problem.

Can I change something about how I view the problem that would completely change how I feel about it? Viewing the problem from a different perspective — not something Hanks had to help a young actor fix, but as a way he might flesh out his own character — turned what could have been frustration into possibility.

How can I handle this problem differently so I can direct my emotional energy to bigger, more important issues? Hanks could have wanted — demanded — that Humphreys change. But he didn't need him to change. What he needed, what we all needed, was to make the film as good as it could possibly be, and realized that was where he needed to direct my energy. Try it. Instead of dwelling on what you want, focus on what you — and the people around you — need.

Maybe that will mean picking up someone else’s slack in the service of a greater good. Maybe that will mean overlooking an otherwise outstanding employee’s occasional quirks.

Maybe that will mean deciding that it’s you, and not the other person, who need to change to achieve your ultimate goal. Remembering that, no matter what your respective roles, we’re all in it together? That could be the best reframing technique of all.

