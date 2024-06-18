Why Does U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau Float His Golf Balls in Salt Water? The Performance Gain May Be Negligible, While the Mental Gain Huge

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States hits out of a greenside bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 16, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.. Photo: Getty Images

If you’re a golf fan, you might think Bryson DeChambeau, the winner of last weekend’s U.S. Open, is a bit of a nut.

Nicknamed ‘The Scientist,’ DeChambeau uses a custom-designed set of 3D-printed single-length irons. He famously gained 50-odd pounds in a matter of months — picking up a new nickname, “The Incredible Bulk” — in a quest to increase his already exceptional driving distance. (While he later lost much of that weight, like the Dalai Lama he’s still a big hitter.)

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

And then there’s this: DeChambeau puts his golf balls in salt water before using them. As DeChambeau says:

Essentially we float golf balls in a solution to make sure the golf ball is not out of balance. There’s always going to be an error, especially when it’s a sphere and there’s dimples on the edges. You can’t perfectly get it (the ball’s molded rubber core) in the center.

The ball naturally comes to a floating rest with its “heavy” side to the bottom, and DeChambeau then puts a dot on the top of the ball. Teeing up with the dot on top means the imbalance will rotate vertically rather than horizontally, which should mean the ball should fly straighter and not wobble sideways.

Major advance in golf science? Not really. Even DeChambeau admits that it’s “really not that big of a deal.”

So why do it?

For one thing, his goal is to be “as precise as possible,” he says, “one more step that I do to make sure my golf ball flies as straight as it can possibly fly because I’m not that great at hitting it that straight.” Makes sense. As Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla says:

I think everybody tries to look at the game the same way, so I think the more you look at it from a different spectrum, it allows you to build connections and it really allows you to focus on where games are won and lost. I think everybody notices the easy things. Can you fight to notice the things that other people aren’t?

Because that’s where winning and losing is, in that space.

The effort involved in being as prepared and precise as possible is also important. Knowing you’ve done everything you can? That’s the best way to overcome feelings of doubt and uncertainty. As actor Robert Patrick once told me, “Confidence comes from preparation. You get more confident as you get more prepared.” While the performance gain from marking the “heavy” side of a golf ball may be fractionally incremental or even nonexistent, for DeChambeau it ticks another mental preparation box. He feels good about his physical preparation. He feels good about the design of his clubs. He feels good about the way he tees up the ball.

Knowing he has done everything he can to optimize what he can optimize, and control what he can control, naturally gives him greater confidence.

Even if, like a speaker friend of mine, it sounds a little nutty. My friend has organizers wire him with two lavalier mics. That way if one fails he can immediately switch to the other. But he doesn’t stop there. He also has organizers place two hand-held mics, each on a different circuit, in the cubby under the podium. If both lavalier mics fail, fine. He can switch to a hand-held. And to another hand-held. Just to be sure, he tests each one during his sound check. Sound a little nutty? Maybe. But, as he says, “The only thing I can’t control is the sound system. I always had this nagging fear that the mic would fail, but now I don’t. I know it shouldn’t, but it makes a huge difference.”

And it ticks another mental preparation box.

Which gives him greater confidence. Try it. Say you’re about to make an investor pitch. You’re naturally nervous. Take a few minutes to identify the source of those nerves. Maybe one is that your slide deck will freeze. Or the display won’t work. Or the audience will interrupt and throw you off stride. Determine the things that contribute to your anxiety: not the outcome, something you can’t control, but your performance, which you can, and find ways to address those issues through preparation and practice.

The more prepared you are — the more you control what you can control — the more confident you will be.

Which means, indirectly, that you will also be able to control the outcome.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.