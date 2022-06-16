In our industry, it's a tradition to have young people passing through the restaurant. They give energy, are hardworking, and commit to their mentor. We know their goal is to finally live their dream and manage their own kitchen as chef. We know that they will potentially compete with us, but we don't see it as a threat. We see it as a positive thing.

Competition is a blessing. We have learned not to fear it but to harness it. It motivates us and makes us want to be better.