The tension that results between the desired self-view and actual behavior is often resolved by manipulating beliefs or perceptions... thereby restoring the self-view.

While beliefs after positive feedback remain adjusted upwards, beliefs after negative feedback substantially "recovered" and reflect the feedback to a much smaller extent; thus, the effect of negative feedback on beliefs is mitigated over time.

No such pattern is observed for positive feedback.

Our findings suggest that in such environments, people try to (and manage to) suppress feedback that threatens their desired self-view.