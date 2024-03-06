Why It (Literally) Pays to Be Pessimistic, Grumpy, and Even Occasionally Angry, Backed by Neuroscience

First things first: complaining (or its rationalization-justified cousin, “venting”) isn’t good for you. A study published in the European Journal of Work and Organizational Psychology found the more participants vented, the worse they felt their day had gone, and the longer their negative feelings lasted.

Yet maintaining a bias towards grumpy — or even, occasionally, getting a little angry — is evidently good for you.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

A study published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin found that anger improves analytic processing and results in better decision making. A study published in Journal of Applied Psychology found that grumpy, mildly threatening (“Fine, then I’ll just walk away”) negotiators are more effective negotiators. A 2013 study found that cynical people — in this case, people who initially weren’t particularly optimistic about how long their marriage would last (which raises an entirely different question) — were better able to cope with problems and challenges, and therefore more likely to enjoy stable marriages, than their optimistic counterparts. And then there’s this: an Institute for the Study of Labor paper determined that while optimistic employees tend to earn more, self-employed pessimists earn more (and were less likely to fail) than self-employed optimists, at least in part due to the fact optimism is often the enemy of analysis.

Sounds odd, especially since no less an authority than Steve Jobs believed “… the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.”

But neuroscience backs it up. When you feel grumpy, frustrated, or angry, your amygdala kicks in, sparking chemical signals that boost your heart rate and flood your body with adrenaline. You literally get a little (or a lot) fired up: your motivation increases, your determination increases, and — this is the critical part — you’re much more likely to toss aside convention and think outside the box. A Journal of Experimental Social Psychology study found that being irritated (not full-on angry, but just kinda pissed) resulted in coming up with more ideas in total, coming up with a greater number of creative ideas, and demonstrating greater fluid intelligence.

That’s because your amygdala is effective but not particularly discerning. Your amygdala interprets feelings of grumpiness, irritation, or anger as a sign of trouble and deploys chemical resources to help you deal with the situation. (Or maybe your amygdala is discerning; one of the best ways to improve your life is to come up with ways to fix things that bother you so they don’t happen again, and thus you never have to feel that way again.)

Add it all up, and maybe you’re better off being what Peter Thiel calls a “definite pessimist,” someone who foresees a bleak future and prepares for it. Instead of seeing irritation, anger, or pessimism as feelings to push aside, see them — like your amygdala does — as a sign you need to pay attention. See the source of those feelings as challenges to overcome, problems to solve, or potential outcomes to plan for. Try it. List a few of the things that frustrate you. Your business. Your investments. List a few of the big things you’re pessimistic about. The simple act of listing things that make you grumpy will cause your amygdala to marshal physical and cognitive resources to help you think of ways to improve those situations.

Which of course might make you a little less grumpy… which in that case, will be OK.

Because there will always be more things to be grumpy about. What matters is how well you deal with them.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.