Sure, I’m ignoring my own rule by offering unsolicited advice… but research backs me up.

In 1951, Warren Buffett asked his father what he thought about Buffett’s plan to go into the securities business. His dad said he thought Buffett might someday do “fine,” but his opinion was that, because of market conditions, “this is not a good time to start.”

Granted, I cherry-picked some great examples, but still: There are at least two major problems with giving advice. One, the people who ask for advice regarding important decisions rarely want you to tell them what you think. Nor do they want you to tell them what they should think. They’ve already thought plenty: Most are so deep in data, analysis, and the pros versus cons weeds that finding clarity is almost impossible. The last thing they need are answers, especially from someone who knows only a fraction of what they know about their situation — and, more important, about themselves.

Two, opinions are basically feedback, and most people dislike or, at the very least, ignore feedback. As the researchers in a Harvard Business School study found: Feedback is often associated with evaluation [my italics]. This makes it harder to imagine someone’s future, and possibly better, performance. As a result, feedback givers end up providing less critical and actionable input.

Besides that, feedback — even great feedback — rarely makes an impact. The problem lies in how we form beliefs about ourselves. We all tend to overestimate our abilities: to believe we’re smart, talented, and good at what we do. So we subconsciously find ways to feel good about ourselves.

This means, as a study conducted by researchers at the University of Bonn reveals, we’re really good at quickly rationalizing away and even forgetting negative feedback. (After a few days, or at the most a week or so, few people even remember negative feedback.) Add it all up, and you can give me your opinion, but no matter how wise your insight may be, for a variety of reasons it’s unlikely to help me.

So what should you do instead? Give the person non-leading questions they can ask themselves.

For example, at a dinner party, a cabinet-maker friend said, “I’m thinking of shutting down my business and becoming a partner in my uncle’s company, with the idea that I would someday take it over. What do y’all think?” One person said it sounded like a great idea. Another said mixing family and business was surely a recipe for disaster. Another told him he had been a solopreneur for too long, and that it was about time he “thought bigger.”

I said I couldn’t know whether it was a good idea or not, whether in business or personal terms. I don’t know his financial situation, nor was I going to ask. I hadn’t spent time studying market trends, market capacity, the finances of his uncle’s business–I had none of that information. I don’t know the businesses, and more important, I’m not him.

Who am I to tell him what to do? Who are we to tell anyone what to do? We’re us. We’re not them.

So I said, “I don’t know if it’s a good idea or not, but I do have some questions you might consider asking yourself.” Like how he feels about working with, and someday leading, a number of people. Whether he feels he and his uncle have similar long-term goals. How he feels about not being totally involved in every aspect — prospecting, estimating, manufacturing, installing, bookkeeping, etc. — of the business, and relying on (and managing) others who handle those areas.

I tried hard not to steer him in any particular direction. I just tried to help him determine the right questions to ask himself because he’s the only person who can answer them. Could I have given him advice? Absolutely. But it wouldn’t have been good advice, because I’m not him. If a friend is considering leaving a great-paying job to start a company, don’t tell them it’s a good or a bad idea. Help them find the right questions to ask themselves. One of those could be whether he, like Bezos, will someday regret never having tried a lot more than having tried and failed. Or whether he, like Disney, believes audiences would love a full-length animated feature in a day when seven-minute shorts were the norm.

Or, like Buffett, whether he believes his determination and work ethic can overcome poor market conditions.

The next time someone asks you for advice (or, more likely, when you feel compelled to offer advice) don’t tell them what to do. And definitely don’t tell them what you would do. Instead, try to help them find the right questions to ask themselves.

Because their answers are the only answers that matter.

