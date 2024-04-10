Want to Instantly Boost Willpower and Determination? Science Shows the No Option C Rule Is the Emotionally Intelligent Key to Mental Toughness

Considering options beyond ‘quit’ or ‘don’t quit’ instantly makes it more likely you won’t stay the course.

When I was 12, I helped my grandfather dig footers for a new barn. A couple hours in I started to struggle. (OK, probably less, but to adolescent me it sure seemed like a long time.)

There had to be a better way. I suggested he call my cousins. I suggested borrowing a backhoe from a neighboring farm. I suggested renting equipment. I asked if there was a way to rig a plow to at least soften the soil.

Eventually, he stopped, leaned on his shovel, and held my eyes for a few seconds. “Sometimes, son, you just have to shut up and dig the f-ing hole,” he said and went back to work. That approach is something my grandfather had in common with Steve Jobs, who felt mental toughess is foundational to success. According to Jobs:

I’m convinced that about half of what separates successful entrepreneurs from the non-successful ones is pure perseverance. It is so hard. You pour so much of your life into this thing. There are such rough moments … that most people give up.

Makes sense. Possessing — or more to the point, finding — the ability to push through failure and adversity to stick to your long-term goals is often what allows ordinary people to accomplish extraordinary things. If nothing else, often the person who wins is the last person to give up.

But why do some people quit when others keep going? And more specifically, why do we sometimes quit, yet other times find the mental strength to keep going? (Why can I sometimes sit and write for eight to 10 hours, while other days I can barely muster two?) A 2016 study published in Wilderness and Environmental Medicine followed 200 participants in a 155-mile-long multistage desert ultramarathon and found a causal link — not just a correlational one — between participants’ coping strategies and whether they finished the races.

Some participants used adaptive coping strategies. Instead of seeing suffering as happening to them, they decided to see their extreme discomfort as a challenge. In short, as something they chose (which, of course, they had). Or, they adaptively coped by finding ways to ignore or distract themselves from the pain.

Other participants fell prey to maladaptive coping strategies. Feeling scared by the discomfort and pain they experienced, or seeing a certain level of pain as a clear signal to stop (which, granted, seems like a reasonable response.) A single occurrence of considering a maladaptive coping strategy tripled the chances a participant would drop out of a race. Once opened, the “quit” door is really hard to slam shut.

That’s especially true if your maladaptive coping strategy involves trying to come up with other options, something we all (including 12-year-old me) can relate to. Just one weak moment — just one “there has to be a better way” — is often enough to unleash an avalanche of negativity, uncertainty, and despair.

Which leads us to quit. As the lead author of the study writes, “A patient and I will talk through their options, and it’s option A or option B. And they want option C,” even if option C doesn’t exist. “For ultra-athletes,” he writes, “all seem to do a really good job of saying, ‘Well, option C is off the table, and what’s in front of me is either A or B.'” In their case, quit or don’t quit.

That’s an approach that seems counterintuitive. We’re taught to see obstacles as problems to solve. We’re taught to see friction as a sign we need to think outside the box. We’re taught to seek creative solutions. We’re taught to find easier ways. We’re conditioned to think anything can (and should) be streamlined and optimized.

Except, sometimes, it can’t. My grandfather couldn’t borrow a backhoe. He didn’t have the money to rent equipment. My cousins were away for the summer. The tractor needed to be fixed, so my plow idea (silly as it was) wasn’t an option. What we had — all we had — was time and effort and two shovels. Thinking about options wouldn’t have helped. In fact, thinking about options hurt.

In emotional intelligence terms, the simple act of considering options made my emotions work against me, not for me. Trying to think about options — cracking open the “quit door” — only made it worse, because now I felt defeated both by the task and by my inability to convince my grandfather there was an easier way. (Or, more to the point, to get to quit digging.)

We only had two options. Option A was to shut up and dig the f-ing hole. Option B was to quit, which wasn’t an option since no footers meant no barn. When you accept the fact you only have one option, sticking to that option is easier. You can more easily use adaptive coping strategies. You can see the task as a challenge. You can focus on how fulfilled you’ll feel when you complete the task. You can find ways to distract yourself.

When you accept that the only options are A and B, and you refuse to choose B, staying the course gets easier, because you’ll stop thinking and just keep working. You’ll settle in and do what you need to do, no matter how long it takes.

Which is a perfect way to describe mental toughness.

