Why Steve Jobs (and Science) Say You Can Connect the Dots Only by Looking Backward

I talked with Curt Menefee, ‘Fox NFL Sunday’ host and lead play-by-play announcer of the UFL, about continuing to seek new challenges well after you’ve reached a high level of success.

Young entrepreneurs (or at least young at the time of a startup’s founding) tend to get the most press: Jobs, Gates, Page, Brin, Zuckerberg …

Yet a study conducted by the Census Bureau and two MIT professors found the most successful entrepreneurs tend to be middle-aged or older, even in the technology sector. In general terms, a 60-year-old entrepreneur is almost three times as likely to start an extremely successful company as a 30-year-old, and nearly twice as likely to launch one that eventually ranks in the top 0.1 (that’s point-one) percent of all companies.

Sure, younger startup founders tend to be more tech savvy and less risk-averse. But older startup founders can benefit from greater experience, broader skill sets, more diverse networks, and increased access to capital. As Steve Jobs said:

You can’t connect the dots looking forward. You can only connect them looking backward. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something — your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. This approach has never let me down, and it has made all the difference in my life. That’s why, where “can benefit” is concerned, the emphasis is on “can.” As with anything, what you do with what skills and knowledge you have — and, more important, whether you continually seek to further develop the skills and knowledge you have, even if you’re not sure in the moment how they might benefit or where they might take you — makes all the difference.

Especially if you’ve already reached a high level of success.

Take Curt Menefee. Every football fan knows Menefee: He’s the host of Fox NFL Sunday, the country’s most-watched NFL pregame show, and also hosts The OT, Fox’s postgame show. He’s hosted Champions League coverage, U.S. Open coverage, UFC coverage. Climb the ladder? Tough to do when you’ve already reached the top rung. Yet in the past few years he’s become the lead play-by-play announcer for Fox’s coverage of the UFL. He’s the host of Good Day New York, the Fox 5 morning show. In 2022, he earned a master’s degree in public policy and administration from Northwestern.

Further develop what you already have? Menefee knows a little about that — and about embarking on paths without a crystal-clear end in sight.

“I like to operate on informed instinct,” he says. “You gather information, but at some point you have to trust your gut. No matter how much you analyze, at some point you reach a fork and have to choose. Do your homework … but then do what feels right.” If that approach sounds a bit Stoic, there’s good reason. We can’t control everything that happens, but we can control how we respond. Sometimes a decision was right because we made it be right.

“Nine times out of 10,” Menefee says, “a decision works because you made it work. The one time it doesn’t is unfortunate … but you don’t get the nine out of 10 if you sit and wait for the one you absolutely know will work.

“Besides,” he says, “I always feel that if it doesn’t work out, I will make it not working out work. If you’re curious, you will find an answer. It may not be the answer, it may not be the answer you want at the time you want … but you can always find an answer, even if that answer is to learn from the experience of failing, and move on to whatever is next.” Trying new things also requires a reasonable amount of confidence, and if you’ve already experienced a degree of success, a willingness to once again be a beginner — even if you aren’t sure what the payoff might be.

“Other pursuits inform you,” Menefee says. “Doing different things makes you better at things you already do. Going back and getting a master’s? I don’t think that would lead to doing a morning news show in New York, but it did, because I showed I was committed to being knowledgeable about public policy. The same is true for travel. Travel opens doors. Travel creates a sense of shared experience and connection with people you don’t know. I’ve played bass my whole life; that wound up being segments on the show with people like Christian McBride, with Sting, to being onstage with (Foo Fighter) Dave Grohl … ”

Granted, Menefee could use his profile to open doors. Instead, he wanted his knowledge, experience, and effort to open doors. “When Covid changed the world,” he says, “I was watching some governments figure it out, others less so, and then the George Floyd situation happened. … and I thought, ‘I have a voice that allows me in a lot of rooms, and people will have conversations with me simply because they like watching me on football. How can I use the platform I’ve been gifted to not only learn more about the world, but hopefully benefit the world in some way?’ I knew I needed a deeper foundation of knowledge. That was a major impetus behind going back to school.”

Connect the dots looking backward, and Menefee’s desire to acquire a deeper foundation of knowledge led to new professional opportunities — and a broader base of skill to then excel at those opportunities.

And, just maybe, different opportunities in the future. “I’ve never said it out loud,” he says, “but there’s a part of me that might be interested in a political career at some point. I don’t think it would be anytime in the near future. Getting the degree in public policy, I became more encouraged about the possibility for the future … but also more disheartened about the present. If I had another 50 years, that might be something I would like to try.”

But he’s also interested in learning another musical instrument. In becoming fluent in another language. As a friend of mine likes to say, the day you’re officially “old” is the day you stop hoping to do something new.

“You should never accomplish everything you want to accomplish,” Menefee says, “because if you have, then you haven’t lived as full a life as possible.” But you also need to stop, as often as possible, to appreciate what you have.

“One of the best pieces of advice I ever got,” he says, “was when I was getting married. A friend said, ‘On your wedding day, you and your wife, every hour, get away from everyone and spend two or three minutes together and soak it in and take in the moment.’ That was one of the best things anyone’s ever told me.

“And in a broader sense,” he says, “you have to find ways to enjoy the moment. I’ve hosted five Super Bowls, and this year’s will be the sixth. If I could tell my 8-year-old self that I would someday be at the Super Bowl, working and getting paid, getting to have fun with my best friends … you can’t focus so much on what you will do in the future that you forget to enjoy and appreciate what you get to do today.” Which, oddly enough, brings us full circle to the subject of achievement, accomplishment, and constantly striving to become an even better version of you.

“I was in Italy with a friend,” Menefee says, “and we’re taking pictures of everything. A woman said, ‘I have a question for you: Why do Americans take so many pictures?’ I said, ‘What do you mean?’ She said, ‘Do you not have memories?’

“Sometimes we forget to stop and take things in,” he says. “We’re so busy capturing the moment that we don’t really experience the moment. “Don’t just soak in the last day at a job, at a business, at a school … soak it in every day. You don’t want to look back and think, ‘I took that for granted. Or, worse, I took these people for granted.'”

Because someday, what you’ll remember most won’t be the accolades you earned, the status you gained, or the things you achieved and accomplished. You’ll remember the people with whom you did those things.

And the journey you took, even if it wasn’t perfectly planned, to become the person you strived to become.

