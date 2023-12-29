Why Taylor Swift Is My Entrepreneur of the Year (It’s Not for the Reason You Might Think)

Business success? Absolutely. But her feelings of pride, happiness, fulfillment, and freedom matters a lot more.

The definition of a phenomenon is a “remarkable person, thing, or event.” Yet somehow even that fails to describe Taylor Swift.

In music, she’s the Elvis or Beatles of this generation. She’s the Howard Schultz (Starbucks) or Oprah Winfrey of self-made business success, with an empire worth over $1 billion. She’s the Oprah of cultural influence; who else could make football, already one of America’s most popular things, even more popular?

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Her financial impact is so great the Federal Reserve cited her as a factor in third-quarter economic growth. And she’s also managed — I can think of no comparisons in this case since E. L. James is unlikely to come out with a Fifty Shades of Grey: E. L.’s Version — to re-record albums that broke chart records set by the original releases.

And then there’s this. As ESPN writer and producer Wright Thompson once told me:

Taylor Swift may be the most incredible person in American life. She experienced global, nuclear success at a young age. And she’s continued to be incredibly successful. Yet she’s never had that “teen star” meltdown. Her success is amazing…but even more incredible is that she’s mature, well-rounded, and happy. That accomplishment is truly staggering.

Or as Swift herself says, “This is the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I’ve ever been.”

Which leads to the larger point. Success in business, and life, means different things to different people. Whether or not you feel successful depends on how you define success, and on the tradeoffs you are willing to not just accept but embrace as you pursue your definition of success. Swift appears to define success by asking herself a simple question: “How happy am I?” According to Swift:

I have this really high priority on happiness, and finding something to be happy about.

My ultimate goal is to end up being happy, most of the time. Maybe that’s why she’s re-recorded four of her first six albums. As Inc. colleague Justin Bariso writes, Scooter Braun’s purchase of Big Machine Records, Swift’s former label, included the master recordings for her first six albums.

“Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy,” she wrote on Tumblr. “Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.” So she decided to re-record those albums, giving her ownership and control (of the re-recordings, not the original masters), including songs she had written that were not included in the originals.

Re-recording those albums was expensive. Recording songs that didn’t make the original cut was expensive. So was the opportunity cost: time spent re-recording “old” work could have been used to write and produce new music, music that didn’t have to compete with the original versions. But those considerations evidently didn’t matter, if only because Swift wanted to regain control of her music. Clearly her definition of “success” includes controlling both her destiny and her legacy.

Which makes her happy.

That’s why Taylor Swift is my entrepreneur of the year. Business success aside, she’s defined what “success” means to her and understands the impact of that definition. As in most things, her intention is important… but the results provide the real answer. The same is true for you. Ask yourself if you’re happy. If you are, you’re successful. The happier you are, the more successful you are.

And if you aren’t happy?

Start making some changes so you can “end up being happy, most of the time.”

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.