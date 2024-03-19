Feel Like a Cash Grab? Why This Taylor Swift Quote Gives Her Fans Permission to Not Buy Every Version of ‘Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets Department’ comes in multiple versions, but as Swift says, you have to be happy with the choices you make.

I overheard two people talking about Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

One of them wanted to buy all four versions of the vinyl album. (Each has a different bonus track; each cost $34.99 before shipping.) Unfortunately, she was too late; only one version was still for sale on Swift’s website. The other had thought about buying all the CD versions, but he was also too late. If they couldn’t have them all… they didn’t want just one.

Both seemed bummed, but also relieved. $140 is a lot for four albums. $52 for four CDs is also a lot, especially since every version only has one unique song. (Each has a different bonus track.) So they were “settling” for the $11.99 digital version. “Sounds like you’re kind of glad,” I said.

“I am,” one said. The other nodded. “But I still feel like I let Taylor down.”

Granted, milions of people have a parasocial relationship, an emotional attachment to a person who does not know them, with Swift. They want to help her. They want to support her. As Inc. colleague Bill Murphy, Jr. writes:

… it’s about the deep emotional connection she’s forged with her fans. It’s about her music, of course, but to paraphrase the poet Maya Angelou, it’s even more about the way she makes them feel. Feeling like you let Swift down down because you didn’t buy every version of her new album, parasocial relationship notwithstanding?

I decided to shift the perspective. “What do you think she would say if you told her you feel like you let her down?” I asked.

They sat quietly for a moment. “I think she would tell us it’s okay,” one said.

The other looked up from his phone to read a Swift quote he had found: “You have to be happy with who you are, and the choices you make.” They both nodded, and smiled.

“And then she would give us both a hug,” he said, laughing. Their affection for Swift was touching — and also speaks to a broader point about Swift’s embrace of capitalism, and the criticism that tends to result. Four album versions? Seems like a lot. Four CD versions? Ditto.

To some, multiple versions feels more cash grab than artistic expression.

But no one has to buy all four versions; no one has to buy any. It’s just an option, one many people clearly choose. Some are collectors. Some are completists. Some feel a strong emotional attachment, one that supporting Swift’s commercial ventures both nurtures and satisfies.

Even if that relationship is largely one-way.

But that’s what great artists do. They engage. They inspire. They connect. They make us feel something. In this case, whether that’s feeling happy because you bought every version of her new album… or feeling happy that you only bought the digital version. (Or that you’ll just wait, and hopefully eventually stream.)

Because you have to be happy with who you are, and the choices you make.

In this, and in all things.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.