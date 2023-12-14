Why Will Shohei Ohtani Defer $68 Million of His $70 Million Annual Salary? The Power of Creative Financial Strategies

What can you learn from Shohei Ohtani’s deferred salary? That putting yourself in someone else’s shoes is often the best way forward, especially financially.

Creative financial strategies are often a must for entrepreneurs. Kickstarter campaigns or pre-sales. On the flip side, offering generous payment terms to enabling customers. Selling products on consignment. Taking little or no salary early on to free up cash that hopefully fuels operations and growth. Offering stock options or ownership stakes to employees in lieu of higher pay.

Creative financial strategies are clearly a must for at least one professional athlete, and team.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Shohei Ohtani just signed a record-setting 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. (The previous record? Mike Trout’s 12-year, $426.5 million deal.) Even I can do that math: Ohtani will earn $70 million per year.

But he won’t actually receive $70 million a year; Ohtani will defer all but $2 million of his annual salary until 2034, when he will start getting the other $68 million (without interest) each year until 2043. That brings the total value of his contract closer to that of Trout.

Think of Ohtani’s contract as the annuity version of a lottery. Win $700 million playing Powerball and you only get $700 million if you take the annual payout, spread across 30 years. Take the lump sum and depending on current interest rates, your haul (before taxes) will be closer to $360 million. Do the math, and Ohtani’s contract is much more in line with Trout’s.

So why would Ohtani defer so much of his salary? Granted, $2 million a year is still a lot of money, but Ohtani also makes an estimated $50 million a year in endorsements and other ventures. (So he has that going for him, which is nice.)

The money he’s deferring is also relatively safe: while the league’s collective bargaining agreement doesn’t limit on the amount of money that can be deferred, teams still have to set aside the present-day value of the deferred money in an escrow account. The long-term math also works in his favor; you can bet Ohtani’s agent did the net present value math to ensure the total value of the contract takes into account opportunity cost, inflation, etc.

The deferral also works on a competitive level. Ohtani’s contract gives the Dodgers cash flow — instead of paying $70 million a year, they “only” have to pay $2 million, and put $44 million into an escrow account — and payroll flexibility.

The competitive balance tax (CBT) is currently set at $233 million in player payroll; spend more, and an escalating luxury tax kicks in. Think of the CBT as a version of the NFL’s salary cap, albeit one teams can choose to ignore if their pockets are sufficiently deep. For CBT purposes, the expected average annual value (hello again, net present value!) on Ohtani’s contract is approximately $46 million per year, rather than $70 million. That gives the Dodgers more room to sign other star players. Which gives Ohtani an even better chance of winning a World Series.

While still getting roughly the same amount, but over a longer period of years.

Granted, you’re unlikely to convince your employees to accept a salary deferral. The potential upside for Ohtani is relatively clear. Win a World Series, and off-field revenue opportunities should be even greater. The potential upside, from your employees’ point of view, is a lot less clear. (Okay, totally unclear.) You’re more likely to convince employees to take stock options in lieu of higher compensation, since there’s a more direct line of sight between effort and reward. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t other creative financial strategies you should explore. I once agreed to take a share of sales from a ghostwriting project rather than an up-front fee, a decision that continues to pay off handsomely. (The only other time I did that? It didn’t pay off at all.)

Determine what you need, then find ways to offer investors, customers, suppliers, etc. what they need. A supplier may offer lengthier payment terms in exchange for more flexible delivery schedules. A customer may be willing to pay more up front in exchange for a lower overall price.

Put yourself in their shoes. Then ask.

Because you never know what you might be able to receive, especially what you’re happy to give in return.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.